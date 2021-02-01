Teenagers camping in tent get unwanted visitor

Police are appealing for information about a man who approached a group of camping teens. (File photo)

Eight teenage girls sleeping in a tent received an unwelcome visitor, which has prompted a police appeal.

The incident took place at a property on Green Island-Bush Rd, Dunedin on Monday, about 3am.

An unknown male, described as Caucasian, 165cm tall and of medium build and wearing a long brown coat had approached the 14-year-olds, Senior Sergeant Craig Dinnissen said.

The man asked if they had alcohol.

An adult at the address told the man to leave, and he ran off into bushes.

The man was accompanied by a short-haired black and white dog.

Dinnissen said any information on the man would be appreciated.

Police are also investigation an early morning assault on Douglas St, St Kilda, on Friday about 1.36am.

In that incident a male and female were approached by a group of skateboarders, and the male was punched.

Police were appealing for any information concerning six unidentified skateboarders in the area.

On the same night, just after midnight, police spoke to a 44-year-old male slumped in his vehicle, parked on Cumberland St, with vomit outside.

Dinnissen said the man was asleep in the driver’s seat, but the keys were not in the ignition.

He was forbidden to drive for 12 hours.

Police were also called to Ashmore St, Halfway Bush, after reports people had thrown rocks on a man’s house.

The group was known to the informant, as earlier that night he had been sent a message via social media requesting a fight.

The man declined, Dinnissen said.