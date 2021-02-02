Human rights test case for post-sentence detention and restrictions

Matawhāiti Residence, at Christchurch Men’s Prison, was built to house offenders detained on public protection orders. (File photo)

A public safety law potentially amounting to a life sentence, was double-punishment for past crimes, the Court of Appeal has been told.

A rare “full bench” of five judges was hearing a test case on Tuesday about the rights of mostly sex offenders who had finished their sentences but were still subject to restrictions, including three detained on prison grounds indefinitely under public protection orders.

But the case was also about the hundreds of people under extended supervision orders after their sentences because they were believed to be at a high risk of committing certain sexual offences or very high risk of committing certain violent crimes.

Lawyer Tony Ellis was speaking for one of the public protection order detainees, Mark David Chisnall, whose case is the vehicle for an application that public protection orders, and the much more common extended supervision orders, were inconsistent with various rights affirmed in the New Zealand Bill of Rights.

Public protection orders are civil orders, rather than criminal, and are potentially life-long but reviewed each year.

The three detainees were held at Matawhāiti Residence, a purpose-built unit at Christchurch Men’s Prison.

Ellis said sex offender Chisnall, who served 11 years’ jail, was mentally impaired, and had a separate appeal pending against the public protection order.

Chisnall was not getting the treatment and rehabilitation he should, and was without the protections of a sentence imposed under a criminal regime, Ellis said.

Another of Chisnall’s lawyers, Ben Keith, said the laws covering the two kinds of orders were egregious.

People still believed to be dangerous could be dealt with without indulging in penal populism, locking people up in a “charade of a prison within a prison” as the public protection order detainees were, he said.

JOSEPH JOHNSON/Stuff Matawhāiti Residence is separate from the main prison buildings but within a secure perimeter at Christchurch Men’s Prison. (File photo)

The two types of orders each breached a long succession of rights. They seemed to be attempts to re-sentence people who had already served their sentences, but without having the rights of a person being sentenced, Keith said.

Proposals for rehabilitation and therapeutic measures had not been put in place for them.

Crown lawyer Daniel Perkins acknowledged official criticism that rehabilitation opportunities needed to be improved for the public protection order detainees. But the case currently before the court was against the law authorising the orders, not how it was applied in individual cases, he said.

Both types of orders were to rehabilitate, reintegrate, and protect the public from future risk and neither were extra punishment for past offences. No less restrictive measures were available, he said.

The Matawhāiti Residence gave the detainees autonomy and dignity, he said.

The case was due to end on Wednesday.