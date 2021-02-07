Dangerous game of double deceit after $300,000 con

Emma Ferris talks about the day she learned she had been conned out of $300,000 and how she fought back.

Six months into a romance with a man she met on Tinder, Emma Ferris discovers he has conned her out of $300,000. That begins a dangerous game of double-deceit in the pursuit of justice.

It’s April 9, 2019, and Emma Ferris is walking into the Queenstown branch of Westpac where she gives her partner of six months a kiss and a cuddle. “I’m so sorry,” she says. “I don’t know why my family’s doing this.”

“I’m sure we can sort it out, but this is bad,” responds the man she knew as Andrew Thomson until only a few hours earlier. Now she knows he is also Andrew Tonks, Andrew Tonks-Thomson and Andrew W C Tonks Thomson, a convicted conman.

“This is bad. This is really bad, that they're doing this to you and us,” he says.

Emma, an outgoing and up-front physiotherapist and mother of two, is holding herself together as best she can. A day earlier she paid $250,000 into Andrew’s bank account. Since she learned his true identity the bank has frozen $200,000 of those funds, but to get that money reversed she needs him to sign the paperwork. She acts as though nothing has changed between them and that her overcautious brother is behind her actions.

Debbie Jamieson/Stuff Glenorchy woman Emma Ferris was conned out of $300,000 by a man she met on Tinder. She fought back.

Andrew has been an attentive, caring and fun boyfriend for six months but today he is suspicious. He stands over Emma as she signs the documentation. Quietly, he threatens her brother. “I know people. This is the kind of thing I would take people’s legs out for,” he tells her.

Emma is terrified as she has no idea of what he is capable of, but the remark also makes her angry. “Don’t you dare say that about my family,” she fires back. Andrew’s mask, the one that cares for her and is quietly confident he can cajole more money from Emma, returns and his tone changes, “I wouldn’t do anything,” he says.

The bank staff are in on Emma’s deceit. A receptionist stands by her side and makes small talk. “How’s your day been?” she asks. Emma responds: “Oh you know it’s been nice and sunny in Glenorchy. It’s lovely. The kids are going back to school soon.” Andrew looks away, and the receptionist mouths to Emma, “Are you OK?” Emma responds, “no”.

The 10 minutes it takes to complete the transaction feels like an hour to Emma. The paperwork is signed, but the reversal of the money is not yet confirmed. The couple, each playing their own game of pretence, stands outside the bank awkwardly. Andrew wants to go for a drink. Emma apologises. She has to work, she says. “We had a hug, which made my skin crawl.” They go to their cars. He drives away. She drives around the car park and runs back into the bank.

“I actually collapsed. The whole build up to that point was just exhausting. I didn’t realise because I was just in adrenaline mode. The bank managers came out and were like ‘Are you actually OK? Are you safe?’ I was like ‘I don’t know, but please tell me the money is there’.”

Ten minutes later the money has appeared in her account. Emma is delighted, but scared. She drives the hour home to Glenorchy feeling numb. Friends and family gather. Her ex-husband takes the children.

“We were worried about their safety and my safety because we didn’t know who this person was. He’d threatened my family.”

But Andrew has returned to playing the role of the caring partner. He sends a text: “Babe... please try not to stress. Someone looking out for you is good,” he says. “I know there’s some scum out there... trust me I’m not one of them.”

He still has $100,000 of Emma’s money, which he promises he will return within 24 hours. She knows she will have to maintain the pretence of a relationship. She does not know it will be another two months before Andrew is behind bars, and she can breathe easily.

Stuff Andrew W C Tonks Thomson, who was sentenced to 28 months’ in jail on dishonesty charges in March 2020, has now been blocked from a new online dating app.

Budding romance

During 2017, 36-year-old Emma Ferris felt she was in a happy space. She had completed an amicable divorce and was raising her two children in a new home in the small central Otago town of Glenorchy. She had started a new company, was financially stable and was ready to meet someone.

Emma had not dated since meeting her husband at the age of 22. Fourteen years later and there weren’t many options in Glenorchy (population 450), but there was the exciting new world of online dating. That Christmas her large extended family, including siblings, nieces and nephews, delighted in creating her Tinder profile. The feeling of embarking on a new social experiment was wonderful, she said.

In October 2018 she came across Andrew Thomson, a businessman who lived in nearby Alexandra. They appeared to have a lot in common including a love of the outdoors, travel and snowboarding. He seemed friendly and had a nice smile, she said.

In the early days they talked online. He was from Tasmania and had played in the Australian Football League, he told her. He had been a professional wakeboarder and a successful businessman, he said.

For their first date, they met for a coffee at the exclusive golfing resort of Millbrook, near Queenstown, but ended up staying for three hours. Andrew told Emma he had built up and sold a successful trucking company, using the capital to purchase and operate five successful restaurants in Hobart. He had sold those and was in New Zealand looking for new opportunities, he said.

Emma, herself an astute businesswoman who has been involved in successful property development and running her own businesses, says his stories were believable.

“They were so colourful and detailed and... there was a genuine connection between us. ”

Over the next few weeks Andrew would check in on Emma to see how she was. In time, they went on further dates. But there were signs that not everything was as it seemed with Andrew. He had warned her that she would not been able to Google him as he had been a victim of identity theft in America and had engaged a public relations agency to help wipe his identity from the internet.

Later Andrew confessed he had spent six months in jail in Melbourne having unwittingly imported and sold motorbikes to gang members. Ultimately, he was never charged with any offence but the episode had been deeply upsetting for his family, he explained.

Emma did search the internet to find out more about this exciting new man in his life, and discovered very little. There was no online profile and no record of his imprisonment. She also noted that she was never introduced to his friends. Planned meetings were postponed when somebody was unexpectedly unavailable. That didn’t worry Emma. She was busy also, and there was no rush.

In hindsight, she sees “warning signs with bright flashing and screaming sirens attached to them”. At the time she erred on the side of trust. And as for his time in prison, she thought everybody deserved a second chance.

By February 2019 Andrew had met Emma’s children and her wider family who had come together for her mother’s surprise 70th birthday celebrations. Many of her siblings had developed their own suspicions about this man who seemed too good to be true, and her sister Sarah, who had come from London, set about grilling Andrew, looking to find fault. “He was so affable and charming and not arrogant... there were still red flags but on meeting him he could overcome them so easily,” Sarah said.

Supplied Fraud victim Emma Ferris and her sister Sarah Ferris, who helped her produce a podcast on Emma’s experiences.

Going into business

Andrew often talked about business ventures and quickly picked up on Emma’s interest in property developments, often taking her to look at Queenstown properties while on their dates. There was a section at Moke Lake he claimed to own and a potential development site at Fernhill.

In between times he was surprising her with gifts and weekends away to celebrate her birthday and Christmas.

“When you’re in a relationship and you’re starting to get to know someone there’s so much happy hormones and you want to trust this is good and you feel swept away,” says Emma.

Pushed by her still doubtful siblings Emma confronted Andrew and asked to see his passport. He resisted saying he shouldn’t have to do that. A brother had looked into Andrew’s supposed directorships on the NZ Companies Office website, but could not find him. Andrew said the companies were in transition and he had an agreement with the owners.

“I couldn’t find the information I wanted to find to prove or disprove him,” Emma said.

In February Andrew shared a document, supposedly from his Australian accountant, that showed he had assets worth $8 million in Australia.

In the meantime Emma was working on her own plans and had started talking to her bank about getting finance for a new property development venture. Soon Andrew had a proposition. She could loan money to him for use in his newly established company ATI Group Ltd. The money would be tagged to the Fernhill property development. It would earn a high interest rate and at any stage Emma could withdraw her funds, he said.

Emma had her lawyer draw up an agreement. The Moke Lake property was to be security and Emma would loan $50,000. “I thought it was water tight,” she said. She has since changed lawyers.

Interest payments began coming in and Emma became excited at the prospect of more time with her children. Andrew moved into a Queenstown rental property costing $800 a week, and leased a new Ford Ranger.

Later that month, after Emma had received two interest payments, Andrew suggested investing more money in his company, ATI Group Ltd. He had paid a deposit on the Fernhill property, he said. Emma contacted her bank manager and emailed the Australian accountant’s document. The bank accepted it and proceeded.

On Friday, April 5, Emma was excitedly setting up the trust document to allow the loan to proceed. She confides in her friend Sarsha Hope who goes home to the North Island with alarm bells ringing. She contacts Jo, another good friend of Emma’s. The women and their husbands start urgently digging for more information on Andrew Thomson without realising that on Monday the bank funds had arrived in Emma’s account, and she is transferring them to Andrew on Tuesday morning.

That Monday night Jo’s husband Tom notices an attached consent form on the ATI Group’s registration page at the NZ Companies Office. It mentions a new name: “Andrew Tonks Thomson”. A short Google search later they find a 2016 Queenstown court report in the Otago Daily Times about an “Andrew Charles Tonks” who was sentenced to almost two years in prison for two frauds totalling $35,000. The two Andrews were the same person.

Believing that Andrew was staying at Emma’s home in Glenorchy that night and not knowing what kind of risk he posed nor that the transfer of funds was imminent, the friends decide to wait until the morning to notify Emma.

At 7.30am Emma received the phone call revealing that Andrew is a convicted conman. She panics. She doesn’t know what to do. She rings the bank, her brother, the police. She texts Andrew suggesting they slow down the business deal. He resists. Operating on adrenaline she decides the best chance of getting her money back is to con Andrew into reversing the transfer. A plan is quickly developed.

“At one point I went into my room and just had this realisation of what had happened, what this person had done to me and my family. How he had targeted me. And I sat on my bed and I thought ‘there’s no f...ing way he is going to get away with this. There is no way somebody does this to me.’ And I was prepared to fight. That was a huge turning point and motivated me all the way through.”

Conning the con

Later that same day Emma finds herself in the Westpac bank with Andrew, pretending everything is normal and blaming her brother for scuppering their business plans. It is the last time she will see Andrew until she reads her victim impact statement in the Invercargill District Court a year later. But to get to that point and fight for the $100,000 she was still owed, she has to continue the deceit.

Once Andrew’s true identity was revealed Emma quickly established he was not the owner of the Central Otago trucking company as he suggested, but worked there in trucking dispatch. Subsequent investigations found he had invested some of her money in an alcohol company, that he had never owned the Moke Lake property and nor had paid a deposit on the Fernhill section. His plans to buy a well-known Queenstown restaurant, which has name suppression following his conviction, were well under way involving an unsuspecting business partner who was borrowing the money from his parents.

It was also revealed that Andrew had legally changed his name after serving his 2016 sentence and had seven previous convictions for stealing, recorded by the Hobart Court. The accountant’s letter detailing his $8 million in assets, is a fake.

Andrew who stayed in Queenstown for a short time before moving back to Australia was at times suspicious of Emma, but appeared to double down on his stories, sending Emma his 11-page “Tonka Trilogy,” the beginnings of his autobiography.

It included a chapter on the international espionage he had supposedly been involved in: “Getting arrested to gain the trust of inmates to working as a multi-millionaire to get alongside money laundering and human trafficking rings, to being an actual well-off entrepreneur who is asked to be a homeless person in piss-soaked clothing to scope a possible terrorist cell safe house,” he wrote.

Andrew assured Emma he would repay her money once he had completed one final spying mission while New Zealand police were building the case against him, but they needed him to return from Australia to face the charges. They needed Emma to continue her con.

On June 13, 2019, a Queenstown detective texted Emma to tell her Andrew was on a plane and due to land in Christchurch Airport in half an hour.

“I think I screamed and laughed and cried all at the same time. I dropped to the ground in my living room... I couldn’t believe we’d got him...Then doubt creeps in and I think it might be some other person, some other alias. Time slowed down. I was just waiting for that phone call. What if it’s not him? What if he slips through?”

At 3.30pm Emma gets the call she has been waiting for. Andrew has been arrested and is heading to Christchurch Men’s Prison.

“It was the most crazy, unreal feeling... it was the feeling of justice. I didn’t know if I would ever get there. It was so good... he was behind bars and I could breathe again.”

Ironically, that night a Christchurch-based police officer rings on Andrew’s behalf to inform Emma he is very sorry, but he will not be able to meet her the next day as planned.

“I think at that point I actually laughed like a crazy person. ‘I know. I’m the one who put him there,’ I said.”

The officer pauses. “So you don’t want to be his next of kin or contact person?”

Justice, of sorts

Under the name Andrew W C Tonks Thomson, Andrew was sentenced to 28 months in jail for the theft of $300,000 from Emma and fraud against the Queenstown restaurant owner and the alcohol company, in March 2020.

He was ordered to pay Emma reparation of $63,800 and emotional harm of $8000 once released – far less than the $88,800 he still owed her.

However, she was shocked to discover in June that Andrew had successfully applied to have the reparation reduced to $5000, because of his limited ability to repay the money.

Furthermore, last week she learned he had been released on parole in January and was living in Auckland where he had started dating on the app Bumble.

A woman he had dinner with contacted Stuff to say she had been on a date with him and, alarmed by his stories of working in counter-terrorism, she searched him on the Internet and discovered his criminal convictions.

Andrew’s parole conditions state that he is not to possess or use electronic devices capable of accessing the Internet without probation’s approval and is to disclose details of any intimate relationship. Bumble has since removed him from the app.

He told Stuff that he was living beyond his means when he met Emma and was trying to make a name for himself in New Zealand.

“I have romantic notions of maybe one day having a family of my own, but that's probably impossible with my history unfortunately.”

For her part Emma is still hurting and wishes she had followed her gut sooner, but believes she has taken back the power. She is not his victim.

“At the moment in my own life I’m in the best place I've ever been with work and personally where I wanted to take my life. This hasn’t stopped me from being my best version of me.”

She has subsequently had her name suppression lifted by the courts and is now telling her full story, which she describes as deeply personal, heart-breaking and at times ridiculous. Part of that has been putting together a 12-episode podcast series entitled Conning the Con, with the help of her London-based sister Sarah, in the hope that others will learn from her story. The first edition was recently released and reached the top 10 list of NZ true crime podcasts for that week.

“It’s scary to put it out there, but I want to do it to help others who have been hurt by him or other conmen or women and to reduce that shame of fear of being in that situation.”