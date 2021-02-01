Safe stolen in armed robbery of north-west Auckland restaurant

Police were told about a robbery on Coatesville-Riverhead Highway about 10.30pm on Sunday (File photo).

A safe was stolen during an armed robbery of a restaurant in Auckland’s north-west on Sunday.

The armed robbery is believed to have occurred at restaurant The Beekeepers Wife in Riverhead.

In a Facebook post, the restaurant described the armed robbery as a “horrendous experience” but said the team was unharmed.

The robbery occurred after the restaurant had closed for the night.

Police were told about a robbery on Coatesville-Riverhead Highway about 10.30pm on Sunday.

“A person had entered a commercial premises and presented a firearm at staff before leaving with a safe,” a Police spokeswoman told Stuff.

She said officers were unable to locate the offender and police inquiries were ongoing.

No one was injured during the course of the robbery and no one has been arrested.

The Beekeepers Wife has been contacted for comment.