Police hunt Mongrel Mob member following 'unprovoked attack' in central Christchurch

Police are hunting this man following the unprovoked assault in Christchurch's CBD on Sunday.

Police are hunting a Mongrel Mob gang member after an early-morning assault in Christchurch's CBD left a man seriously injured.

Officers were called to reports of an “unprovoked attack” on Oxford Tce about 1am on Sunday.

Detective senior sergeant Nicola Reeves said a man was punched by another male, causing the victim to fall to the ground and hit his head on the pavement.

“The victim became unconscious and was transported to hospital where he remains,” she said.

“The offender was one of a group of Mongrel Mob who were socialising in town at the time.

“(He) is described as Māori with tattoos on his arms, wearing black clothing, a black hat and a red bandana wrapped around his wrist.”

Given the large numbers of people in the area at the time, police believe members of the public may have videos or photographs of the assault or the offender, she said.

Dozens of Mighty Mongrel Mob Barbarian MC members descended on the South Island on Friday as part of a national gathering over the weekend.

Anyone with information about the assault should call is encouraged to contact Police on 105 quoting file number 210131/5776, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.