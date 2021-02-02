Gang assault witness: 'My hands were cupping so much blood'

Police are hunting this man following the unprovoked assault in Christchurch's CBD on Sunday.

Kyra Amiria-Ria was trying to break up a fight between two men when behind her a man was knocked out, his head hitting the pavement, in an “unprovoked attack” by a Mongrel Mob member.

The 19-year-old Christchurch woman rushed to the victim’s aid.

“All you could hear was his head hit the pavement, once he had fallen the gang of males had all rushed off. All I could do was help aid the male lying unconscious on the ground bleeding from the ear.

“I was scared, not only for me but the male injured and everyone around us was getting angry.”

Amiria-Ria stayed by his side waiting for his friends to turn up, while shouting for someone to give her something to put her under his head to stop the bleeding.

“My hands were cupping so much blood," she recalled.

She described the incident as “horrific and disgusting”.

“Definitely hard to witness something so gutless.”

Stuff The Mongrel Mob were in Christchurch on the weekend.

Detective Senior Sergeant Nicola Reeves said police were called to reports of an "unprovoked attack” on Oxford Tce about 1am on Sunday.

She said a man was punched by another male, causing the victim to fall to the ground and hit his head on the pavement.

“The victim became unconscious and was transported to hospital where he remains,” she said.

“The offender was one of a group of Mongrel Mob who were socialising in town at the time.

“[He] is described as Māori with tattoos on his arms, wearing black clothing, a black hat and a red bandana wrapped around his wrist.”

Given the large numbers of people who were in the area at the time, police believe members of the public may have videos or photographs of the assault and/or the offender.

Dozens of Mighty Mongrel Mob Barbarian MC members descended on the South Island on Friday as part of a national gathering over the weekend.

The Mongrel Mob gathering comes in the wake of a double shooting involving Fairmont Wiringi, the son of Mongrel Mob Aotearoa president Joseph “Junior” Wiringi.

STACY SQUIRES A Mongrel Mob Aotearoa member is believed to be one of two victims injured during a double shooting in Kaiapoi. (Video first published on January 4, 2021)

It is understood some Mongrel Mob members have moved to Christchurch in the last six months, mostly from the Hawke’s Bay region.

It is unclear whether the move is to bolster membership of existing local rivals Aotearoa or Notorious, or whether members are moving for job opportunities.

