Man pleads guilty to attempted murder of his wife in what has been called a failed suicide pact

The man admitted a charge of attempted murder relating to actions he took in October 2020.

A man in his 80s has pleaded guilty to attempting to kill his wife in what has been described as a failed suicide pact.

The 81-year-old Waikato man has interim name suppression and entered his plea in the High Court at Hamilton on Thursday morning.

The charge relates to incidents on October 12, 2020, in rural Waikato.

It has previously been described as "a very sad case," by Justice Timothy Brewer.

The man's lawyer, Roger Laybourn, has previously said this was done as part of a suicide pact – though the Crown did not accept that.

The man is due to be sentenced in May, and was remanded on bail.

He was also given a warning, under the three strikes law, about the consequences of any further violent offending.

Justice Kit Toogood said the warning was given because legislation required it, not because he considered the man an ongoing threat.

His interim name suppression continues for three weeks, to allow Laybourn to apply for it to continue.

