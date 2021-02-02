CCTV shows moment Auckland restaurant staff were robbed at gunpoint

A safe was stolen during an armed robbery of The Beekeepers Wife in Riverhead on January 31.

An Auckland business owner is angry after a gun was pointed at five of his staff during an armed robbery of his restaurant.

On Sunday night, after The Beekeepers Wife in Riverhead was closed, a man entered the restaurant and pointed a gun at kitchen staff who were cleaning up.

The man, who had another person waiting outside in a getaway car, took off with a safe.

Supplied CCTV from The Beekeepers Wife shows a man wearing a medical mask pointing a gun at staff.

The Beekeepers Wife owner Adrian Donald said his staff seemed to be doing OK after the ordeal.

“They were pretty shaken [after] having a firearm presented and demands [made], but they are physically OK.”

Donald said the best way to describe how he was feeling after the incident was angry.

Supplied A safe was stolen during the armed robbery at The Beekeepers Wife in Riverhead, West Auckland.

“You work very hard and you invest a significant amount of money to get a business going and provide something to the community and the community are amazing out here.

“[And then] you have, what only can be described as some lowlife, come into your business and present a firearm and make demands.”

Prior to the robbery, Donald said the restaurant had also been victim to two ramraids – the most recent in November 2020.

The amount of damage done to the business by these incidents was “horrendous”, and alcohol was stolen.

“The ongoing effects on the business is significant,” he said.

Donald said the restaurant was closed on Monday while police finished up a scene investigation.

It was open on Tuesday and Donald hoped it would be business as usual as it had been “tough enough in the hospitality sector post Covid”.

Donald said he was extremely grateful none of his staff were injured during the robbery.

GOOGLE MAPS/Supplied The Beekeepers Wife is located on Coatesville-Riverhead Highway in Riverhead.

The businesses was in the process of investing $30,000 worth of bollards outside the restaurant and were getting a cage installed, so they could lock up alcohol overnight.

A full security review would be looked at on Wednesday. The restaurant already had “great” procedures in place, Donald said, but it would look at whether anything needed updating.

Given the restaurants indoor-outdoor flow, it was hard to make it one entrance and one exit.

“You are left exposed, but nobody should feel threatened in a business environment or any environment in New Zealand.

“You should be able to go about your daily life not thinking someone is going to walk in with a firearm and rob you.”

Police said they were told about a robbery on Coatesville-Riverhead Highway about 10.30pm on Sunday.

“A person had entered a commercial premises and presented a firearm at staff before leaving with a safe,” a spokeswoman told Stuff.

She said officers were unable to locate the offender and police inquiries were ongoing.