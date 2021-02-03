Man who murdered toddler daughter in 'meth rage' will spend at least 17 years behind bars

Nevaeh Ager, who was murdered by her father, Aaron Izett, at Little Waihi in 2019.

The man found guilty of the murder of his two-year-old daughter in a “meth rage” has been sentenced to life in prison with a minimum of 17 years behind bars.

Aaron George Izett​, 39, was sentenced at the High Court in Tauranga on Wednesday after being found guilty of the 2019 murder of Nevaeh​ Ager in the wake of a 12-day trial at the High Court in Rotorua last year.

Izett was also found guilty of assaulting Nevaeh's great-grandfather, John Sturgess, and guilty of wounding senior Constable Andrew McDonald, who he bit while being arrested.

He was found not guilty on one charge of intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

Over the 12-day trial the jury heard sometimes harrowing evidence, including from Constable Michelle Attrill​, one of the first officers on the scene after neighbours had called to report Izett’s erratic behaviour.

She broke down in the witness box describing how she discovered the body of the 2-year-old as waters receded from the estuary behind her home.

Izett also gave evidence himself, speaking at length about what he claimed were voices in his head, which would alternate between threats to kill, promises to look after him and tales of hidden gold under his house.

He also claimed that at one stage after the murder, he thought he was in a spaceship.

Benn Bathgate/Stuff Aaron George Izett, pictured at his murder trial last year.

Izett never denied killing his daughter – on the opening day of the trial defence lawyer Nicholas Chisnall told the jury Izett “accepted he killed his daughter”.

Chisnall claimed, however, that his client should be found not guilty by reason of insanity.

The Crown alleged Izett, a regular methamphetamine user, killed his daughter in a “meth rage” by assaulting her with a weapon or weapons then placing her in the estuary behind their Little Waihi home to drown.

Crown prosecutor Anna Pollett said the toddler had been subjected to “assault on assault on assault” before her drowning.

It was a trial that hinged less on what Izett had done but on whether he had a disease of the mind or was insane at the time of the killing and other offences.

His insanity claim, however, was rejected by evidence given by Dr Peter Dean, clinical director and psychiatrist at the Henry Rongomau Bennett Centre.

Dean said that while Izett was “certainly very disturbed” when he first saw him, he had markedly improved 10 days later.

“He wasn’t treated with regular anti-psychotic medicine, and he got better,” Dean said.

Dean said he believed Izett’s erratic behaviours at the time “were as a result of his methamphetamine use”.

Marty Sharpe/Stuff John and Niki Sturgess, great-grandparents of Nevaeh Ager, called police about her the day before she was murdered.

A number of witnesses also gave evidence about Izett’s erratic behaviour before and after the murder, including him being seen standing in his driveway naked, holding a pitchfork and blowing a whistle.

He also claimed to have no memory of killing his daughter.

“Last thing I remember is my daughter watching Peppa Pig,” he said.

“I don’t have any recollection of violence towards my child.”

Izett’s conviction for murder also called into question the role of police and child protection services after it was revealed multiple reports were made by both whānau members and neighbours about Izett’s bizarre behaviour.

Just a month before her death Oranga Tamariki was informed Nevaeh was living in a drug house with a “nutter” father who was using methamphetamine.

An Independent Police Conduct Authority report released in the wake of Izett’s conviction also found a 111 call made by Sturgess, made after he had been assaulted by Izett, “was not handled in accordance with police policy, standard operating procedures and good practice”.