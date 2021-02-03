Mum confronts killer dad: 'You murdered the love of my life'

The killing of Nevaeh Ager was devastating for residents of Little Waihi, some of whom tried to warn authorities.

The urn was shaped like a coffin but small, white and adorned with Peppa Pig pictures.

Standing within touching distance was Nicky Sturgess, great-grandmother of Nevaeh Ager, 2, who was murdered by her own father, Aaron George Izett.

As Izett sat in the dock at the High Court in Tauranga, awaiting a sentence of life imprisonment with a minimum non-parole period of 17 years, Sturgess spoke of their anguish following the toddler’s death.

“She should have been here at Christmas, laughing and running around like a happy child,” Sturgess told the judge.

“She was taken from us way too soon because of Aaron.”

Benn Bathgate/Stuff Aaron George Izett was sentenced to life in prison on Wednesday.

Then Sturgess stared directly at Izett, no more than a couple of metres away in the dock, flanked by two court security guards.

“You did this.”

A large number of whānau were present in court, almost all of them wearing T-shirts with a photograph of Nevaeh’s face.

They were there to see the final chapter of a saga that began on March 20, 2019, and ended a day later when Izett murdered his daughter.

Details of the killing, spelt out over a 12-day trial, revealed that Izett, a regular methamphetamine user, had been left in charge of his daughter while her mother, Alyson Ager, was in hospital, giving birth to Nevaeh’s brother.

Izett never denied killing his daughter, however he claimed to be not guilty by reason of insanity, also claiming he had been kidnapped by “gangsters” on the day of the murder and forced to drink methamphetamine-laced drink.

The Crown’s case was simpler. A regular drug user, in a “meth rage” who heaped what the Crown called “assault on assault on assault” on his daughter before placing her body in the estuary behind their Little Waihi home where she drowned.

It was a version of events backed by the jury.

At sentencing many wiped tears away as Sturgess, her husband John and Nevaeh’s mother read their victim impact statements.

Two common themes ran through each statement; the devastation left by Nevaeh’s death and the dashed hopes for their futures.

When Nevaeh's mother, Alyson Ager, spoke, it was about the sister her son will never know.

Supplied Nevaeh Ager, who was murdered by her father, Aaron Izett, in a “meth rage” at Little Waihi in 2019.

“I know she would have been a beautiful sister to him,” she said.

“When he is older I will tell him what you did, he will always know Nevaeh was his sister.”

She also revealed the “anger, sadness, guilt and every single emotion you can think of” she had been through since the 2019 murder.

“You beat her, you hurt her, our precious little princess. It makes me angry you blame the drugs. Take some responsibility.

“Once this is over I am going to resume my life, a life without you and Nevaeh.

“You murdered the love of my life ... you have to live with that. She will always be my princess in my heart.”

Sturgess spoke of the future she had envisioned with her great-granddaughter.

“I would have taught her to weave [flax], something we could have done together. Instead, I only have memories left.”

Marty Sharpe/Stuff John and Nicky Sturgess, great-grandparents of Nevaeh Ager, both outlined the depth of their loss in emotional victim impact statements as Nevaeh’s father, and murderer, was jailed for life.

She shared one of those too, her best memory.

It was Nevaeh laying on a bed of flax.

“She just lay there like a starfish with a beautiful smile on her face. It's a memory I will cherish for life.”

John Sturgess, Nevaeh's great-grandfather and Nicky's husband, also wiped tears from his eyes as he addressed the court.

He said Nevaeh was a huge part of their lives, and that the family had been left “collectively shattered and deeply distressed by the death of our little Nevaeh”.

“Our feelings of loss remain very raw. I struggle to come to terms with our bereavement from her sudden passing.”

He also spoke of the “extremely traumatic” task of having to identify her body.

“Bruising, lacerations, clearly indicated the struggle that brave little girl put up in her last gasps of life. The image of the trauma inflicted on her haunts me daily.

“This is the last time I ever hope to see you Aaron.”

Throughout the almost two hours of sentencing, Izett sat with his head bowed most of the time.

It was in stark contrast to his 12-day trial at the High Court in Rotorua last year, where he often fidgeted, rolled his eyes and at one point, even remonstrated with jurors.

Before Justice Christine Gordon QC jailed Izett, she spoke about the victim impact statements made earlier.

“They speak of the profound distress arriving from the circumstances of her death at your hands,” she said.

“She should have been safe with you.”

Then she referred to Ager’s statement directly.

“She was looking forward to watching her grow up. That will not now happen because of what you did.”