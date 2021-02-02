Taita hit-and-run: Police find car believed to have struck woman at crossing

Police have located a grey Mitsubishi Diamente believed to have been involved in a hit-and-run in Taita, Lower Hutt on Saturday afternoon.

Police have found the car they believe was involved in a hit-and-run north of Wellington.

Wellington District road policing manager, Inspector Wade Jennings​ said officers located a grey Mitsubishi Diamante at a property in Lower Hutt which allegedly struck mum-of-two Anna Chesterfield​ at a pedestrian crossing in Taita on Saturday, leaving her with serious injuries, including several broken bones, and facing months of recovery.

Nicky Wilton/Supplied Anna Chesterfield is facing months of recovery after she was rundown by a car at a pedestrian crossing.

But police are still looking for the person who was driving the car at the time of the crash.

The car will undergo a forensic examination on Tuesday.

Jennings issued a plea to the driver to “do the right thing and come forward”.

He thanked the public for their assistance in the investigation.

Meanwhile, Chesterfield, 37, is expected to have surgery to insert a rod into one of her legs on Tuesday.

The collision left her with fractures to her face, legs and sternum.

Her children, aged 10 and 8, are being cared for by family members while she is in Wellington Hospital's intensive care unit.

*Anyone with information about the hit-and-run is asked to contact police on 105 and quote file number 210131/8279, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.