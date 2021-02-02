Court hears father forced son to sign letter agreeing to beating

A Wellington man who hit his son with a belt is on trial for assault. (File photo)

A father who gave his son what he called a “good old-fashioned belt on the a---” over bad language had forced him to sign a letter saying he accepted what would happen to him, a Wellington jury has heard.

The Wellington man, who can not be named because it would identify his son, has pleaded not guilty to assaulting his child.

He is also acting for himself in court at a jury trial in Wellington District Court on Tuesday.

He has pleaded not guilty to one charge of assaulting a child in May 2018.

Crown prosecutor Tim Bain outlined to the jury that the man had been told his son had used bad language at school.

He took him home, sat him down and wrote out a letter saying he had done harm to himself and others, was “miscreant and recalcitrant” and that he would accept the “inconsequential consequences.”

Bain said the man forced his son to sign it.

In his bedroom, he took a leather belt, made his son bend over the bed and hit him on the buttocks and thighs.

He also wrote a letter, to be given to the boy’s teacher, that said he had deserved “a good old-fashioned belt on the a---”.

Bain said the law clearly said, while there was an exception about the use of force for things like stopping a child running into traffic, it could not be used to discipline a child.

The defendant, in his opening statement to the jury, said he did it to restrain the boy and a light smack, according to Family First literature, was of no consequence.

The trial is expected to take a week.