Nitrous oxide soars as Christchurch suppliers offer same-day delivery services

Discarded canisters used to inhale nitrous oxide are left behind the cathedral in Cathedral Square on a Sunday morning.

An “impossible to enforce” law is allowing recreational laughing gas use to soar in Christchurch, and students say it is thanks to same-day delivery services posing as catering supply companies.

It comes after Medsafe confirmed it is investigating reported issues around the supply of nitrous oxide in various parts of the country.

Selling laughing gas – also known as nitrous oxide, NOS, whippets, and nangs – for recreational use has been banned under the Medicines Act since 2005.

However, it can be sold for food industry use, and is commonly used for cream whipping devices.

READ MORE:

* Jail for man who helped cultivate almost $500,000 of cannabis in student flat

* MDMA use skyrocketing in South Island student communities

* Investigation into sales of laughing gas which could breach Medicines Act



Some have raised concerns that distributors are exploiting a legal loophole by claiming their products are for catering, when really they are being targeted at recreational use.

One such distributor is new Christchurch-based company So Hi, which offers free, same-day delivery in the city, and also supplies balloons, which are commonly used to inhale the substance.

Yvonne Martin/Stuff A customer inhales a balloon of nitrous oxide at a Christchurch NOS bar before the gas was banned for recreational use.

A spokeswoman for the company said So Hi was “just a goofy name we came up with based on our cloud-themed logo”, rather than a reference to illicit use.

“It's supposed to be friendly, like the mood you feel being welcomed at a party or event by your friends.

“It's probably the thing we'd change first about the business given the option, but people have taken to it so well, I think it'd break my heart if we swapped it out now.”

She said So Hi never included party balloons in its advertisements or branding to avoid any confusion for the public.

Barry Harcourt/Stuff Nitrous oxide can still legally be sold, but only for use in the food industry.

“It's a shame to hear that certain people have a problem with our branding now, we're quite proud of it.”

The spokeswoman said she was not sure why concerns had been raised about their company specifically, as there were at least three other services that offered delivery of almost identical products in Christchurch.

“I guess it's because our deals are good, so some of our ads went semi-viral ... [but] we’re still extremely new compared to some of these other businesses.”

So Hi restricted purchase of its products to people over 18, and collected and stored their details in case they were called upon by an officer from the Ministry of Health.

Kirk Hargreaves/Stuff An unidentified person about to inhale a balloon filled with laughing gas.

A University of Canterbury student, who wanted to remain anonymous, said the gas had become far more common in the party scene in recent months.

“When I moved here in 2018, I heard it talked about occasionally, but I’d never actually seen anyone use it.

“[Now] it’s been at about a quarter of the parties I’ve gone to recently.”

Nitrous oxide was readily available all hours of the day and night, they said, thanks to the large number of same-day delivery services in Christchurch.

“It’s not nearly as common as your standard bevvies at a party, but I have one friend who actually broke a whipped cream [dispenser] from using it so much.”

Supplied Dr Geoff Noller says he does not think the nitrous oxide ban is enforceable.

Independent drug policy researcher Geoff Noller said he understood public opinion about the drug changed in 2004 after a 20-year-old Nelson man drove off a bridge immediately after using a canister while driving.

The driver was killed, but several others managed to escape the vehicle.

Noller said using nitrous oxide was not completely without risks, like freeze burns to the face and lungs, or losing consciousness.

“It’s pretty safe, but the bottom line is [that] the law is the law.”

It was not an easy law to enforce though, he said.

“By making something illegal, you’ve put a neon sign around it, and you’ve created a rod for your own back – especially if it’s a product like this with other legitimate uses. It’s like banning water.”

Patrick Hamilton Used nitrous oxide canisters from the alley behind a Medsafe Lab.

NZ Drug Foundation deputy executive director Ben Birks Ang said while nitrous oxide might be safer than some other drugs, the danger was in the way it was consumed.

“What I’d say to someone thinking about using it, is to think about why they want to use it.”

He said because the whipped cream canister bulbs were produced to food grade standards, there was a risk of germ contamination.

“There’s also the burn risk, and making sure people using it get enough air too, or there’s a chance of asphyxiation.

“I also think people should avoid using it on a regular basis, because that increases the risk of harm.”

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Medsafe manager Chris James says nitrous oxide isn’t safe to use without a medical professional supervising.

Medsafe manager Chris James said nitrous oxide was a prescription medicine for anaesthesia and pain relief, and access to it was restricted because of the potential harm if was used incorrectly.

“Medsafe strongly advises that it should not be used for recreational purposes,” he said.

“This would not only be illegal and leave the user open to prosecution under the Medicines Act 1981, but there are dangers associated with its use. Those dangers are heightened when it is used in situations where other drugs may be used, or where alertness and concentration is required.”