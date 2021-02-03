Lawn-mowing sex offender heads human rights test case

Matawhāiti Residence when the lawns were newly sown in 2016, at Christchurch Men's Prison. (File photo)

Sex offender Mark David Chisnall​ likes mowing lawns. It is his main purpose in life, his lawyer says.

While he was serving an 11-year jail sentence he had the chance to mow a wide sweep of lawns around the prison.

Now his sentence is over, and the Crown says he is no longer being punished, he is held at a special unit on the grounds of Christchurch Men's Prison under a public protection order.

The lawns are much smaller there and he can see, but not mow, the other prison lawns.

READ MORE:

* Human rights test case for post-sentence detention and restrictions

* Convicted rapist Mark David Chisnall's Supreme Court appeal dismissed

* High risk rapist has finished his sentence but is not free to go

* Rapist Mark Chisnall wins right to appeal indefinite imprisonment



The public protection order was made to rehabilitate and reintegrate Chisnall – and the other two men in the unit – as well as protect the public from what he might do in the future. It is reviewed each year but potentially is life-long for the 34-year-old.

Chisnall's lawyers have asked the Court of Appeal to make declarations that the public protection order law, and the less restrictive extended supervision order law which currently covers more than 200 people, are inconsistent with several rights covered by the New Zealand Bill of Rights Act.

A declaration of inconsistency would create a constitutional expectation that needed a parliamentary response, Crown lawyer Daniel Perkins​ told the court. The Crown opposed making the declarations.

Perkins said the men on public protection orders had as much autonomy as possible.

JOSEPH JOHNSON/Stuff Two men are held under public protection orders and a third is under an interim order. (File photo)

Public protection orders and extended supervision orders were imposed in response to an assessment of future risk of committing sexual or violence offences, and were not punishing the offender again for past crimes, he said.

The best predictor of future behaviour was past behaviour and the orders were a proportionate response to the anticipated harm, Perkins said.

But Chisnall’s lawyer, Tony Ellis​, said the evidence of future risk was no better than saying: “You have committed an offence and now we are going to guess if you are going to commit another one.”

A regime of social isolation was created for people who had to have mental health problems to qualify, Ellis said.

Stuff A full court of five judges sat on the case because of the importance of the issues. (File photo)

After being locked in a cage at Christchurch Men’s Prison with two men with similar difficulties, the authorities could say: “Oh, you have not made any friends”, so they were not released, he said.

Rehabilitation was a stated objective of the unit but in fact was an afterthought, Ellis said. The Chief Ombudsman reported in December that much more needed to be done urgently.

The Court of Appeal, which sat as a court of five judges because of the importance of the issues, reserved its decision.

The Department of Corrections says three men are at Matawhāiti, two under public protection orders and a third under an interim order.