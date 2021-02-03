Promising rugby player conscious following 'unprovoked' Mongrel Mob attack

Police want to speak with this Mongrel Mob gang member who they believe is responsible for an unprovoked attack on a young rugby player in central Christchurch.

A promising rugby player who was knocked out in an unprovoked attack by a Mongrel Mob member is awake and responding to friends.

Leni Taufateau was out with friends in Christchurch early on Sunday morning when he was attacked in front of dozens of onlookers.

The 19-year-old, who suffered a fractured skull, was now awake, his friend Eddy Sunia said on Wednesday.

“He's awake, and he's responding to you when you talk to him and stuff, by nodding his head or thumbs up or shake of his head if it's a no.

“He says a word if he's in the mood for it. But it's good to see that he's slowly coming out of it.”

Taufateau was staying awake for short periods of time, Sunia said.

“He's still tired and he’s going through a lot of headaches at the moment; the pain from the headache makes him want to just sleep to avoid the pain.”

Taufateau, who moved to Christchurch from Tonga on a rugby scholarship at St Thomas of Canterbury College, had spent the day playing at a rugby league tournament before going to a prize giving and on to a friend’s 21st birthday.

Supplied Leni Taufateau, left, was assaulted in front of dozens of onlookers by a Mongrel Mob member during a night out on The Terrace in central Christchurch. He is pictured here with friend Eddy Sunia in their smart dress for Prebbleton RFC, the rugby club where they play together.

He had not been in town long and was out on The Terrace when he was punched in the head by a member of the Mongrel Mob. The impact knocked him to the ground and caused him to hit his head on the pavement.

The incident was caught on camera and the footage was released by police as they hunted for Taufatea's attacker.

Sunia earlier told Stuff he received a call shortly after the incident and rushed to town, but the ambulance had already left, so he went straight to Christchurch Hospital and stayed the night.

SUPPLIED Police are hunting this man following the unprovoked assault on Taufateau in central Christchurch early on Sunday.

“He was sleeping, it was a scary moment ... he was unconscious and not responding,” Sunia said of Taufateau.

“At that point I was just really hoping that he’s not going to go, that he’s not going to leave me.”

Sunia, who was in the same class as Taufateau’s older brother in Tonga, moved to New Zealand about six years ago with his wife and started a family.

He got in touch with Taufateau, who went on to be named in the Canterbury U19 rugby squad, after hearing he had moved to the city in 2019.

“From there, we were pretty much hanging out every day, some weekends he would come and stay with us for sleepovers, even coming to play with my kids.”

Supplied Taufateau is a talented rugby player and was named in the Canterbury under-19 squad for 2020.

After Taufateau finished high school in 2019, Sunia arranged for him to join Prebbleton Rugby Club, which helped him get a visa.

Taufateau spent the last year mainly playing rugby and doing the odd job through the rugby club.

“There was an opportunity there that he could crack the top but it's kind of hard at the moment to tell whether he's going to be able to carry on.”

Sunia said there were “no promises” over Taufateau’s prognosis, but said he was “a lot better” than when he was taken to hospital.

“The injury to his head is the main thing that is worrying the doctors.

Supplied/Stuff Taufateau remains in hospital after the unprovoked attack, where his prognosis is uncertain.

“The rugby career is a question mark at the moment ... there’s no longer a rugby involvement in this situation, we’re just trying to do what we can for him to come back to recover from this injury and just hoping for the best for him.”

The last few days had been “really hard” for his family and friends, Sunia said, who begged for the man responsible to come forward.

“We hope this guy will feel the pain of many people here that are so close to this young fella and come forward and own up to his mistake. Nothing wrong with owning up to your mistake, that's a true man.”

Detective Senior Sergeant Nicola Reeves confirmed that Taufateau's attacker was a Mongrel Mob member who was in town socialising.

STACY SQUIRES A Mongrel Mob Aotearoa member is believed to be one of two victims injured during a double shooting in Kaiapoi. (Video first published on January 4, 2021)

“The offender was one of a group of Mongrel Mob who were socialising in town at the time.

“[He] is described as Māori with tattoos on his arms, wearing black clothing, a black hat and a red bandana wrapped around his wrist.”

Do you know more? Email sam.sherwood@stuff.co.nz

Dozens of Mighty Mongrel Mob Barbarian MC members descended on the South Island on Friday as part of a national gathering over the weekend, police dedicating extra resources to manage the situation.

It is understood most of the gang have since moved on to Queenstown.

Stuff The Mongrel Mob were in Christchurch last weekend.

The gathering comes in the wake of a double shooting involving Fairmont Wiringi, the son of Mongrel Mob Aotearoa president Joseph “Junior” Wiringi.

It is understood some Mongrel Mob members have moved to Christchurch in the last six months, mostly from the Hawke’s Bay region.

It is unclear whether the move is to bolster membership of existing local rivals Aotearoa or Notorious, or whether members are moving for job opportunities.

Anyone with information about the assault should contact police on 105 quoting file number 210131/5776, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.