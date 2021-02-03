A 'senseless violent death': Grieving family tells killer driver of their heartbreak

Luke Savigny appears in the High Court of Dunedin.

A grieving mother held up the shoes and cap her son was wearing the day he died to remind the man who killed him of how much he meant to his family.

Luke Savigny, who has never had a driving licence, was drunk and had methamphetamine in his system when he borrowed a Holden Commodore on March 21, 2020.

Police tried to stop him, but he crashed in Oamaru a short time later, killing his 32-year-old passenger, Christopher Narayan Blair.

Savigny, 25, appeared in the High Court of Dunedin for sentencing on Wednesday after earlier pleading guilty to manslaughter.

Blair's mother, Vicky, showed a picture of her son to the court, along with the shoes and cap he was wearing the day of the crash and his favourite top – a Michael Jordan basketball singlet.

Blair also held up a picture of her grandson, 12-year-old Tyrone, who now had no father.

Tyrone had never seen a dead body until he saw his father after the crash. He asked his grandmother why the driver did not stop, Vicki Blair said.

“We are heartbroken by the way Chris was taken.”

Her son was no angel, but he did not deserve to die that way, and it would be a long time before the knife was removed from his family's hearts, she said.

“Grief never ends, but it changes.”

Graeme Blair questioned his son’s “senseless violent death”, saying he wondered what he was thinking as Savigny fled from police.

Savigny's actions “led directly to the death of our son”, he said.

Justice Jan-Marie Doogue thanked Blair's family for their statements.

John Kirk-Anderson/Stuff Luke Savigny has been jailed for causing the death of his friend in a crash in Oamaru.

She noted their lives had forever been affected by Savigny's actions.

There was some evidence that Blair encouraged him to drive recklessly, but Savigny was the driver and was responsible for his actions, the judge said.

The court heard the men were friends, and Savigny had met with Blair’s family to apologise for what happened.

On the morning of the fatal crash, multiple motorists reported seeing Savigny speeding through roadworks and overtaking dangerously.

Police tried to stop him near Alma, south of Oamaru, but abandoned the chase due to excessive speed.

Savigny later crashed at the intersection of Severn and Wansbeck streets in Oamaru. The impact tore the car in half.

A police investigation found the car was travelling at 150kmh when the crash happened, and drugs including methamphetamine were later found in Savigny's blood.

Blair was not wearing a seatbelt and was thrown about 15 metres from the vehicle.

Savigny said he was extremely intoxicated, and could not recall if he was driving the vehicle.

His lawyer, Anne Stevens QC, said he had a low intellect, and attention deficit disorder, which affected his decision-making, as did his abuse of drugs and alcohol.

Savigny gave no reaction when he was sentenced to five years and seven months in jail, with a minimum non- parole period of three years.

“A driver licence is a privilege not a right,” Justice Doogue told him.

She noted Savigny’s driving record was “appalling” and said he was lucky he did not kill anyone else.

She disqualified him from holding a driver licence for eight years.