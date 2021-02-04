Smacking Dad found guilty after hitting son with leather belt

A jury is considering their verdict on a man who hit his son with a belt. (File photo)

A man who belted his son after making him sign an agreement to be hit has been found guilty by a Wellington jury.

The “anti-smacking” portion of the Crimes Act has been front and centre of the Wellington District court jury trial of the man charged with assaulting his son.

The act allows someone to use force on a child under a set of specific incidents, like to preventharm to them, prevent them doing something criminal or doing something disruptive or disorderly.

However, the act also says nothing justifies the use of force for correction.

The man had been told by the 13-year-old’s school that he had sworn at another pupil in May 2018. He had written two letters, one saying the teenager consented to the consequences which in this case would be the smack and one to the school to say he had given his son a “good old-fashioned belt on the a---”.

The man can not be identified as his son had automatic suppression under law. He had pleaded not guilty to one charge of assault on a child.

In his closing argument to the jury, the man said he had acted entirely with his son’s best interests at heart.

“I was at my wits end,” he said.

However, he said he would not have smacked the teenager if he had not agreed for it to be done.

He agreed he had taken the belt and gave him a “short, sharp, shock”, with one blow to his buttocks.

He had thought seriously about how he could act under the law and believed he was able to administer a light smack to exercise his parental control.

Crown lawyer Tim Bain said the man was clearly punishing his son by hitting with the belt.

“He was a scared 13-year-old boy, crying in his father’s room while he waited to submit to punishment.,” he said.

Bain said there was nothing immediate about it, the man had considered it, the bad behaviour had been days before, and he was not preventing his son from acting out at the time he hit him with the belt.

He said the man’s defence was relying on his mistaken belief in a loophole in the law where there was none.

Judge Bruce Davidson told the jury they had to put aside prejudice or sympathy no matter how they thought about smacking children.

The man is to be sentenced in April.