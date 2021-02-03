Man arrested after 'proposition gone wrong'

The incident happened at the nearby Tāhunanui Beach Reserve in January (File photo).

A man attempted to escape to the Tāhunanui mudflats after a “proposition gone wrong” at a nearby toilet.

A 51-year-old man appeared before the Nelson District Court on Tuesday, where he pleaded guilty to one charge of offensive behaviour.

The incident took place on the morning of January 4 at the Tāhunanui Beach Reserve, with the victim in the matter a man visiting the Beach Café with his children.

After leaving the café the man went to the nearby toilet block, entered one of the cubicles and locked the door behind him.

However, at the same time the defendant went in to the adjacent cubicle, where he lay down on the floor and put his head under the partition between the two cubicles.

The defendant looked up at the victim without saying anything, causing the victim to feel disturbed and leave the cubicle.

When police went to speak with the defendant, he attempted to escape by running across the nearby mudflats, but was arrested shortly afterwards.

In his explanation to police he said that he had gone into the toilets looking for sex, and that he did it “all the time and no-one has ever complained”.

Layer Ian Miller said the issue was “fundamentally a proposition gone wrong”, and could be dealt with through an emotional harm repayment.

Judge Zohrab agreed, and ordered the man to pay the victim $200 in emotional harm repayments.