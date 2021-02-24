New Zealand First Foundation case: Fraud accused duo set for High Court trial

The pair appeared at the High Court on Wednesday.

Two men charged with fraudulently depositing money into a New Zealand First Foundation account have had their case moved to the High Court and a trial date set.

The pair were charged by the Serious Fraud Office (SFO) in September after allegedly transferring more than $750,000 into a NZ First Foundation account.

Media organisations, including Stuff, sought to reveal the pair’s identities before the October general election. However, despite hearings at the District Court, High Court and seeking leave to the Court of Appeal, the application was declined.

Last December, Judge Deidre Orchard again declined name suppression for the men, that was immediately appealed and the pair appeared at the High Court at Auckland on Wednesday in front of Justice Sally Fitzgerald.

Earlier this year, Judge Peter Winter transferred the case to the High Court on the SFO’s request.

On Wednesday, Justice Fitzgerald set a six-week trial date down for June 2022.

A name suppression appeal hearing was also set down for June 17.

NZ First leader Winston Peters answers questions after his party lambasted the Serious Fraud Office for its investigation into the New Zealand First Foundation.

The charges

Charging documents obtained by Stuff allege the pair, between September 30, 2015, and February 14, 2020, deposited a total of $746,881 into two separate accounts, including that of the New Zealand First Foundation.

The Serious Fraud Office alleges the pair adopted a “fraudulent device, trick or stratagem” and donations for the party were paid into bank accounts of a business and the foundation without declaring them to the party secretary and/or the Electoral Commission.

The undeclared funds were then used to pay party expenses and develop a fundraising database, the documents allege.

Neither of the people charged is a minister, sitting MP or candidate prior to the 2020 election. Nor were they a current member of the NZ First party or a staff member.