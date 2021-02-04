Brazen shoplifter challenged by magistrate to prove her wrong and change her ways

Kararaina Makere Te Rauna, 33, appeared in the New Plymouth District Court on eight charges of shoplifting and theft on Wednesday. (File photo)

Though confident a recidivist thief would continue to steal, a community magistrate has nonetheless challenged the woman to prove them wrong after convicting her for a brazen three-day shoplifting spree in Taranaki.

In October last year, Kararaina Makere Te Rauna, 33, and an alleged co-offender drove around Taranaki under the influence of synthetic cannabis, stealing from numerous shops and petrol stations to help fund their habit, a police summary of facts stated.

At New Plymouth District Court on Wednesday Te Rauna said she “can't remember much” of the weekend, which saw her and another person, who cannot be named as they are yet to go through the courts, steal more than $1200 in goods and fuel.

Their spree started around midday on Saturday, October 3, when the pair entered New World supermarket in Waitara and walked out with three large packets of meat, valued at $400, before driving off in a silver Toyota Altezza.

READ MORE:

* Man, 26, smashed ex's window before threatening to kill Taranaki senior constable

* New Plymouth man assaulted partner over phone messages

* Woman who caused fatal Taranaki crash was driving unwarranted car on learner's licence



Two hours later the pair were at GAS Vogeltown, on New Plymouth’s Carrington St, where Te Rauna put $79.34 of petrol into the car before they zoomed away.

That evening they were at The Warehouse in Bell Block, the summary of facts said.

There Te Rauna waited in the car while her alleged co-offender took a backpack from a shelf and filled it with a pair of Adidas shoes, a handbag, socks and jandals, valued at $196.

The alleged co-offender then walked out of the shop and the pair drove away.

The next day, the offending began again an hour’s drive south of where it finished the night before.

By 8am they were walking the aisles of Hāwera’s Countdown supermarket putting various meats, seafood and perishable items into their shopping baskets.

The police summary stated the pair then walked out of the checkout area, telling a staff member they needed to get a shopping trolley.

Once outside the pair ran to their car and just 10 minutes later they were 550 metres away at The Warehouse, where Te Rauna again stayed in the car while her alleged co-offender went inside, stealing two backpacks and filling them with $100-worth of items.

From there the pair travelled back north toward New Plymouth, stopping at the Z Service Station in Inglewood, where Te Rauna put $56.07 of petrol into the car and left without paying.

They then went quiet for about seven hours before turning up again at 5pm, when they stopped at the Mobil Service Station on Leach St, New Plymouth, where Te Rauna, put $64.87 of petrol into the car before driving off.

The pair then struck again on Tuesday, returning to The Warehouse in Bell Block, where Te Rauna this time went inside and piled $161-worth of clothes into a shopping basket and left.

None of the stolen items from the three-day spree, were recovered.

In an explanation to her offending, Te Rauna said she was “fried on not pot and didn’t remember much”.

The 33-year-old appeared before community magistrate Sheridan Cooper at the New Plymouth District Court on Wednesday, on five charges of shoplifting and three charges of theft.

Cooper convicted Te Rauna of the charges, and ordered her to pay just over $600 in reparation.

Cooper said Te Rauna was the sort of person who had “very little regard for that kind of behaviour”.

“I’m not confident you’re going to change,” she said. “I’d like you to prove me wrong.”

Defence lawyer Patrick Mooney said Te Rauna had recognised her issues with drug use, that she was a “high risk” and had enrolled for help.

Mooney said she could pay the reparation at $20 a week.

In 2018, Te Rauna was convicted of stealing $500-worth of orchids along with two others and selling them, claiming to be fundraising for different schools, kindergartens and parks.