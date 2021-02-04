Businessman escapes conviction after fatal crash that killed North Canterbury father

The scene of the fatal crash between a motorbike and a car on the Tram Rd on-ramp of the Northern Motorway near Kaiapoi in December 2017.

A Canterbury businessman’s name will be kept secret permanently after he caused a crash that killed 34-year-old husband and father Ben Caldicott-Elwell.

The 50-year-old businessman was also granted a discharge without conviction in the Christchurch District Court on Thursday.

Defence counsel Andrew McCormick told the court about the impact a conviction would have on his client’s life and career.

McCormick said while the defendant’s employer spoke glowingly of him and his abilities, the organisation’s board would have no choice but to reconsider his employment if he was convicted.

McCormick said a conviction would also be a “disqualifying feature” for all future roles he might apply for.

The defendant was deeply remorseful over the crash. Caldicott-Elwell’s death was something he “is going to have to carry with him regardless”, McCormick said.

Judge Brian Callaghan said he was satisfied the consequences of a conviction outweighed the seriousness of the offending.

He considered the low level of carelessness involved in the crash, the fact the defendant was a first offender, the defendant's full cooperation with the investigation, and his clear remorse.

The judge granted permanent name suppression for the defendant, his wife, and his employer.

Rangiora barman Ben Caldicott-Elwell, 34, died in a crash between his motorbike and a car on the Tram Rd on-ramp of the Northern Motorway near Kaiapoi in December 2017.

A representative for the defendant's employer told the court publishing their name or the defendant's name would cause the organisation undue hardship.

He said the defendant’s credibility within the organisation would be undermined, as would his reputation with external stakeholders, and the employer would be placed in a very difficult position. He reiterated that the organisation fully supported the defendant.

The applications for a discharge without conviction and permanent name suppression were not opposed by police.

One more second to avoid fatal crash

The defendant pleaded guilty to a charge of careless driving causing death halfway through a judge-alone trial in November last year.

An ambulance at the scene of the crash on Tram Rd.

According to the summary of facts, the defendant and his wife were travelling east on Tram Rd about 3.15pm on December 9, 2017.

Caldicott-Elwell was riding his motorcycle west on Tram Rd to meet his wife at a Rangiora supermarket.

The defendant slowed his four-wheel-drive as he wanted to turn onto the on-ramp leading to State Highway 1. He saw Caldicott-Elwell in the distance as he approached the intersection.

The motorcyclist was 142 metres away and travelling about 100kmh in a 80kmh speed zone when the defendant decided to turn.

The defendant realised the motorcycle was nearing vehicle, so accelerated to try to clear the lane. He was unable to do so in time and Caldicott-Elwell collided with the front left corner of the trailer he was towing.

According to the summary, the defendant would have just 0.74 more seconds to clear the intersection.

Caldicott-Elwell sustained multiple serious injuries and died in hospital that evening.

Judge Callaghan ordered the defendant pay $25,000 for emotional harm to Caldicott-Elwell’s widow.