Sir Ron Brierley now facing 17 charges of having child abuse material

New Zealand investor Sir Ron Brierley leaving a Sydney court in February 2020, charged with possession of child abuse material on his computer. (File photo)

Former Wellington business tycoon Ron Brierley​ now faces 17 charges of possessing child abuse material.

The criminal case against Brierley, 83, was heard in Sydney’s Downing Centre on Thursday.

Brierley first faced six charges, then 14, but now faces a total of 17 charges, a court spokesman confirmed.

He did not enter pleas.

The case was next before the court in April for what was scheduled as a five-minute hearing. Brierley remained on bail.

READ MORE:

* Australian company buys stake in waterfront investment from Sir Ron Brierley

* Wellington College to review references to Sir Ron Brierley if guilty of child exploitation material charges

* Sir Ron Brierley expected to plead not guilty to child abuse charges

* Sir Ron's bid for Kirkcaldie & Stains fails after shareholders refuse to sell



Australian Border Force officials stopped Brierley from boarding a flight from Sydney to Fiji in December 2019.

Detectives seized his carry-on bags, laptop and electronic-storage units and allegedly discovered more than 200,000 images and 512 videos, it was previously reported.

Brierley was knighted in New Zealand in 1988, and was known as a “corporate raider” for his business activities involving a series of takeovers and mergers in the 1980s.

Despite living in Sydney for many years he was a staunch supporter of Wellington Cricket. He remained patron of the organisation until its October annual meeting, when a new patron was chosen in the wake of Brierley’s prosecution.