Drunk driver asleep at the wheel after late-night kebab run

Police in Dunedin have processed a man for drink-driving after he was found asleep in his car.

A drunk driver was found slumped in the driver's seat with his car still running.

Police were called after a report a man had left a Dunedin bar and drove drunk on Friday about 2.30am, Senior Sergeant Craig Dinnissen said.

His vehicle was found on the corner of Eglinton Rd and Stafford St, with the 37-year-old driver asleep at the wheel.

The car was still running, and there was a partially eaten kebab on the seat beside him.

The man recorded a breath alcohol reading of 810 micrograms (mcg) of alcohol per litre of breath – the legal limit is 250mcg.

Police were also called to a crash on Portobello Rd on Thursday at 4pm.

A 37-year-old female driver served left and hit a parked car before hitting another vehicle, and then swerved into the opposite lane.

The woman and three of her six children were taken to Dunedin Hospital for assessment, he said.

Police are also dealing with a ''strange'’ case involving a stolen car – a blue Toyota.

It was first reported stolen a week ago and then spotted outside a Barr St address on Thursday morning.

But while waiting for a tow truck an unknown male jumped in the vehicle and took off, Dinnissen said.