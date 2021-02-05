Man who allegedly owned dog that killed day-old baby appears in court

A dog kennel at the house where the baby was mauled to death in October 2020.

A man who allegedly owned a dog that killed a newborn Hamilton baby has made a second court appearance.

The 21-year-old Hamilton man, who can't be named, appeared in Hamilton District Court on Friday morning.

His charge relates to a large male rottweiler, which court documents say attacked a baby called Jaxon in Hamilton on October 25, 2020.

Baby Jaxon was a day old when the evening attack happened, it was reported at the time, and died in hospital two days later.

His mother had only popped to the toilet when the tragedy unfolded, a witness told Stuff at the time.

The dog owner must enter a plea at his next appearance, Judge Glen Marshall told him in court on Friday.

He’s charged with owning a dog which caused injury or death - which has a maximum penalty of three years in prison or a $20,000 fine.

The man is applying for legal aid and his interim name suppression and bail will continue until his next appearance in February.