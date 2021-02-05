San Diego police won't press charges over death of Auckland man after New Year's fight

Hadleigh Keane was found in "severe medical distress" on New Year’s Day, at Mission Boulevard and Santa Barbara Pl in Mission Beach, San Diego.

San Diego police will not press charges over the death of a New Zealand man in California after a fight at a New Year’s Eve party.

Hadleigh Keane, 34, from Auckland, got into a scuffle after being removed from the event in San Diego by other partygoers.

He was found in “severe medical distress” on Jan 1 and died from head injuries just over a week later.

Lieutenant Andra Brow, of San Diego Police Department, said witnesses claimed Keane was asked to leave the party but refused and became violent with those escorting him out.

“During this time it’s believed Keane was punched,“ Brown said.

“Mr Keane was treated and released at the scene by a medic, at his request.”

All those involved in the incident had now been interviewed, Brown said, and the case had been presented to the District Attorney’s Office.

“It has been determined that no charges will be sought,” Brown said.

“The totality of circumstances have ruled it was self-defence, which is a justifiable homicide, which won’t be prosecuted.”

US law states a homicide can be found justifiable if it occurred in self-defence or when protecting another person.

It cannot be used in New Zealand.

A spokeswoman for the San Diego County District Attorney’s Office, said police believed Keane’s homicide was justifiable, but “out of an abundance of caution”, police took the case to the District Attorneys' Office for review.

“We have done that review and agree there is no prosecutable case,” the spokeswoman said.

At the time of Keane’s death he had been working in the maritime industry and travelled to San Diego three or four times a year, Brown said.