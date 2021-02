Invercargill police at Alice St, Gladstone, about 4pm on Sunday.

A person is in custody after getting out of a car and taking off on foot in the Invercargill suburb of Gladstone.

It happened near the intersection of Dee and Alice streets about 4pm on Sunday.

A police spokeswoman said a vehicle was stopped on Dee St for outstanding driving matters, before the man took off on foot.

He was detained about minute later, she said.

At least seven police cars were seen on Alice St.