Patrons left shaken after gun allegedly drawn in Invercargill pub

Police were called to deal with a gang altercation at the Eastern Suburbs Tavern, in Glengarry, Invercargill, on Saturday night.

A gun was allegedly drawn during a gang scuffle at an Invercargill pub and four men have been arrested in relation to the incident.

Patrons and staff of the Eastern Suburbs Tavern, also known as the Glengarry pub, were left shaken after an altercation broke out between rival gangs and a firearm was produced in the pub on Saturday night.

A police spokesperson said four men had been arrested in connection with the incident, which happened about 10.20pm.

The people involved left the scene before police arrived but the Armed Offenders Squad were called to execute a search warrant at a Lorn St house at 6pm on Sunday, where the men were arrested.

Invercargill Licensing Trust chief executive Chris Ramsay said the trust was disappointed by the event, but pleased with the police’s swift action.

“We’ve got a zero-tolerance policy towards gangs,” he said.

Ramsay said the men were not wearing gang patches at the time of the alleged incident, and he was unsure which gang they belonged to.

Trade on the night had been steady, so there would have been a fair number of patrons who witnessed the altercation, and they were “understandably, rattled”, he said.

Ramsay said his first priority when he heard about the incident was making sure support was in place for staff and patrons.

For some that could mean taking some time out, or professional help, although none of his staff had indicated that they required the latter, Ramsay said.

ILT staff received training on how to deal with situations like this, and he was pleased with how Saturday night’s incident was handled.

Kavinda Herath/Stuff Invercargill Licensing Trust Chief Executive Chris Ramsay was pleased by police's swift action following a gang-related incident at one of its establishments on the weekend. [File photo]

While he was confident that robust systems were in place, ILT would be reviewing its processes for dealing with gang-related events.

ILT's zero-tolerance policy meant no gang patches were allowed in its establishments, but staff were advised to ask patrons to leave if their gang affiliation became apparent, Ramsay said.

“It is incredibly challenging. It [incident’s like this] is not something we ever want happening in our businesses.”

He was unable to share more detail about Saturday night’s altercation as ILT was working with police, but Ramsay said it was good that no shots were fired.

He also said that related scuffles took place outside the tavern on the same night.

A police spokesperson said the four men, aged 18, 21, 22 and 35, appeared in court on Monday on charges of firearm related offences in relation to the incident and items seized during the search on Sunday.

They have been remanded in custody and were expected to reappear on Wednesday.

Two other men where will appear on charges of assaulting police, disqualified driving and bail breach matters in relation to the Lorn St search on Sunday, the spokesperson said.