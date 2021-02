Three men armed with weapons robbed a home on Harris St in Huntly on Monday night.

Three men armed with weapons confronted a person at a Huntly home before stealing cash.

The robbery happened on Harris St about 11pm on Monday, Senior Sergeant Craig Singer said.

Cash and other items were stolen from the property in the robbery after the men confronted the occupant of the house.

Anyone with any information was asked to contact police on 105 or give information anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.