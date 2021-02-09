Red Fox Tavern homicide: Duo on trial more than 30 years after shooting of Chris Bush

Maramarua publican Chris Bush, 43, was shot dead at the Red Fox Tavern in 1987.

Two men charged with the murder of Red Fox Tavern publican Chris Bush are on trial, more than 30 years after the shooting.

Father-of-two Chris Bush, 43, was shot and killed at the Red Fox Tavern in Maramarua, north Waikato, on October 24, 1987.

Thirty years later, in August 2017, Mark Joseph Hoggart, 60, and another man, who has interim suppression, were arrested and charged with murder and aggravated robbery, stealing more than $36,349.99 from the pub.

They have denied the charges against them.

READ MORE:

* Thirty years on: Two men charged in Red Fox Tavern slaying

* Red Fox Tavern cold case: Two men charged over 1987 murder of Chris Bush

* Police narrow focus in historic Chris Bush murder case

* Police reopen file on 1987 murder of Chris Bush in Maramarua



Abigail Dougherty/Stuff The Red Fox Tavern is on State Highway 2 in Maramarua.

On Tuesday, the pair's murder trial began at the High Court at Auckland with a jury of five women and seven men empanelled.

Justice Woolford told the jury it was up to the Crown to prove beyond reasonable doubt that it was Hoggart and his co-accused who committed the crimes.

The Crown have to prove the pair were the two heavily disguised men that burst into the tavern and shot Bush dead before robbing the pub of its weekend takings.

“Identification is the sole issue of the case,” Justice Woolford said.

Before the trial got underway Justice Mark Woolford declined continued suppression for Hoggart's co-accused, however this was immediately appealed by his lawyer Chris Stevenson.

DAVID WHITE/STUFF Mark Joseph Hoggart has denied murder and aggravated robbery.

The Crown's case will be led by the Manukau Crown Solicitor Natalie Walker and her partner Ned Fletcher.

Hoggart is represented by Tauranga-based lawyer Craig Tuck and Wellington-based Chris Stevenson is representing the man with name suppression.

The trial is set down for 10 weeks, with the Crown expected to call more than 60 witnesses, including bar staff who were present at the time of the alleged aggravated robbery.

Fletcher is set to open the case for the Crown later on Tuesday.