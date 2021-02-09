Red Fox Tavern homicide: Who killed well-loved publican Chris Bush?

Maramarua publican Chris Bush, 43, was shot dead at the Red Fox Tavern in 1987.

Who killed well-loved Red Fox Tavern publican Chris Bush after he hurled a glass at his shooter will be the centre of a High Court trial, more than 30 years after his death.

The 43-year-old father of two was shot and killed at the Red Fox Tavern in Maramarua, north Waikato, on October 24, 1987.

Thirty years later, in August 2017, Mark Joseph Hoggart, 60, and another man, who has interim name suppression, were arrested and charged with murder and aggravated robbery, stealing more than $36,349.99 from the pub.

The pair have denied the charges against them and their High Court trial started on Tuesday in Auckland.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff The Red Fox Tavern is on State Highway 2 in Maramarua.

On Tuesday, Crown prosecutor Ned Fletcher opened the case to the jury saying, in 1987, the pub was a flourishing place for locals and passers-by.

It was the Saturday of Labour weekend and just after 10.30pm, Bush was counting the takings in the office while three other bar staff were closing the pub.

Stephanie Prisk, Sherryn Soppet and William Wilson were told by Bush to stick around to have a drink.

At about 11.30pm, through an unlocked back door two masked intruders burst in, Fletcher said.

The taller man came in carrying a baseball bat while the shorter man was holding a sawn off double barrel shotgun.

“This trial is about these two intruders and what they did next," Fletcher said.

The prosecutor said Bush was a “no-nonsense publican" and when the intruders came bursting in yelling “this is an armed holdup”, he got up off his stool.

”Bush had his half pint in his hand and he hurled it at the intruder with the gun," Fletcher said.

DAVID WHITE/STUFF Mark Joseph Hoggart has denied murder and aggravated robbery.

Despite trying to shield his face, Bush was struck “full on” in the upper left chest.

A tightly clustered group of 250 shotgun pellets pierced his lungs and heart.

“He stood no chance...he fell to the floor dying.”

The three bar staff who are now in their 60s and 70s will all give evidence of what happened next.

The trio were told to lie down on the floor, face down with the gunman demanding to know who had the keys to the safe.

Prisk crawled over to Bush's dead body and searched through his pockets before she found the keys.

At the same point the gunman was “wild”, kicking Bush saying "what did you have to get up for, why didn't you do as you were told”.

All this time the bar staff were threatened with the gun.

Prisk and the man holding the bat went into Bush's office, however none of the keys worked.

The gunman then went in to the office and managed to find the safe with all the money, about 40kg of coins and $5000 in cheques.

The bar women were dragged by their feet to a small bar leaner before they were tied using yellow rope. Wilson was also tied up.

DAVID WHITE/STUFF Crown prosecutor Ned Fletcher opened the case to the jury on Tuesday.

The offenders told the trio not to move saying they would be listening on their radio, returning to "finish them off”.

Soppet managed to free her hand from the rope and began untying herself, Prisk and then Wilson, using a knife used to cut lemons.

The trio, then began calling out to Bush, hoping he’d just been playing

”possum”, but he wasn't.

Wilson turned him onto his side and saw that he was dead.

Sometime between 12.15am and 12.20am, emergency serveries were called.

No one saw the alleged robbers get away, and no no gun, bat or clothing was ever recovered.

But the Crown says it will rely on 10 strands of evidence proving it was Hoggart who was the offender holding the bat and his co-accused with the gun.

Fletcher said the case relies on a combination of circumstances including how the pair were associates at the time, their movements either side of the incident and whereabouts at the time.

The Crown says the pair had a motive to commit the robbery as they were broke and needed money.

Before the trial got underway Justice Mark Woolford declined continued suppression for Hoggart's co-accused, however this was immediately appealed by his lawyer Chris Stevenson.