Pest control company charged after chemical poisoning leaves man in coma

Firefighters decontaminate ESR investigators testing the Bromley site in June 2019 after a serious incident the previous month left a worked in an induced coma.

A pest control company is facing a number of charges after a worker ended up in an induced coma when he was poisoned in a factory housing chemicals that can be used to make the pesticide 1080.

The man was hospitalised for more than two weeks in May 2019 after being exposed to a poisonous substance at a unit in Bromley in Christchurch leased by Pest Control Research (PCR).

The factory did not manufacture 1080, but stored the chemicals that could be used to make it.

Manufacturing 1080 is not permitted in New Zealand but some companies, including PCR, have permission to make cereal bait from imported 1080.

WorkSafe has filed charges against PCR, but the regulator could not immediately specify exactly what had been laid under the Health and Safety at Work Act and regulations around hazardous substances.

Court documents show six charges have been laid, including exposing an individual to risk of harm or illness, failing to have an emergency response plan, and failing to ensure a location site plan was in place.

The rest of the charges related to testing failures, safety data, and compliance certification.

At the time of the incident, PCR chief executive Matthew O'Brien​ said the worker had been processing chemicals that were going to be delivered to its main office in Rolleston, near Christchurch.

A colleague rushed him to a medical centre before he was taken to Christchurch Hospital with serious injuries.

Stacy Squires/Stuff The incident at PCR in 2019 was contained to the warehouse and posed no risk to others.

Company spokesman Steve Attwood previously told Stuff the Bromley site was “essentially a storage facility”.

Attwood said allegations the company was making 1080 at the site had only come from the “anti-1080 brigade”.

What the company was doing with the chemicals was “a commercially sensitive process of delivering good pest control products”, he said.

On Tuesday, Attwood said PCR was working with consultants on a plan to re-enter and clear the interior of the Bromley site as soon as possible.

“Meanwhile, the building is secure and authorities agree it does not present a risk to the public in its current state,” he said.

The injured worker has since fully recovered and returned to work.