More charges laid over boat rage incident in Tairua Harbour

The incident occurred in the picturesque Tairua Harbour.

A second person has been charged over an alleged boat rage incident in a Coromandel Peninsula harbour.

The altercation happened on January 23, in Tairua, and was widely reported in the media after a video which captured the incident was shared on social media.

Whangamatā police charged a 52-year-old woman on Tuesday afternoon with common assault in connection to the incident. She will appear in Thames District Court on February 18.

It follows the arrest and charging of a 58-year-old man on Tuesday with assault and operating a vessel dangerously.

He is due to appear in Hamilton District Court on Wednesday.

The charges were laid in relation to an incident where a man in an inflatable pontoon dinghy became engaged in an altercation with another boatie.