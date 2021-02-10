Red Fox Tavern homicide: Intruders 'burst' into bar before Chris Bush shot dead

The police reproduced a fly through of the Red Fox Tavern as it was in 1987.

Bar staff have described the “frightening” moments two masked intruders “burst” into the Red Fox Tavern before publican Chris Bush was shot dead.

Publican Chris Bush, a 43-year-old father of two, was killed at the tavern in Maramarua, north Waikato, on October 24, 1987.

Thirty years later, in August 2017, Mark Joseph Hoggart, 60, and another man, who has interim name suppression, were arrested and charged with murder and aggravated robbery. It is alleged they stole more than $36,349.99 from the pub.

The pair have denied the charges against them and their High Court trial started on Tuesday in Auckland.

It was the Saturday of Labour weekend, 1987, and just after 10.30pm, Bush was counting the takings in the office while three other bar staff were closing the pub, the court heard.

Stuff Chris Bush was a well-loved and no-nonsense publican.

Stephanie Prisk​, Sherryn Soppet​ and William Wilson​ were told by Bush to stick around to have a drink.

On Wednesday, Prisk recalled having a Kahlua and milk with Soppet while the men had a beer.

Prisk, who was 33 at the time, told the court she worked part-time at the tavern in the evenings to help support her family.

The four were on their third round of drinks when the back door “burst open”.

“Two people came in and said ‘this is an armed robbery’, one had a gun and one had a baseball bat,” Prisk said.

DAVID WHITE/STUFF Mark Joseph Hoggart has denied the charges against him.

The Crown’s case is the man with the baseball bat was Hoggart and his co-accused had the gun.

But the defence says the police have got the wrong men.

“Chris stood up and walked past me into the lounge, then there was that big explosion,” Prisk said.

She Bush falling on the floor and the gunman screaming and yelling obscenities.

The now 66-year-old said she was frightened and in shock.

“They made us lie on the floor and the gunman kept yelling that he’s got us covered and to get the keys.”

She told the court she crawled on the floor and searched Bush's body for the keys.

Prisk told the court the gunman was “furious” and went up to Bush, asking why he didn't do as he was told.

David Hallett/Stuff Police man a cordon outside the carpark of the Red Fox Tavern a day after the aggrvated robbery.

The gunman also put his foot into Bush's side.

Prisk had never used the keys before. The man with the baseball bat forced her to find the manager's office, kicking through doors as they went, she said.

During this time the man with the baseball bat said if an alarm went off she'd be “history”, Prisk said.

She recalled pleading with the man, saying she had three young children.

She was unable to use the keys in the safe and was told to get on the floor in the bar while the man with the bat managed to get in.

“As soon as I heard coin I thought ‘thank God’,” she said.

The intruders then frantically went about dragging the women to a bar leaner and tying them up with yellow twine, Prisk said.

“I remember saying to Sherryn, we can’t move until we hear a car leave, and we waited and there was no car, no noise.”

After waiting and managing to get free from the twine, Wilson went to check Bush.

“We were hoping he’d just been laying there ... hope against hope that he was OK,” Prisk said.

However, Bush was dead.

The trio then went about getting help.

Soppet, who was 37 at the time, had only worked at the pub for five nights when the aggravated robbery occurred.

“He was a good boss, he was also a good husband and dad, and he was a good family friend to my husband and myself,” Soppet said of Bush.

She became emotional when she remembered Bush “groaning” and falling to the floor after he was shot.

“I was very frightened and scared. This can’t be happening here in Maramarua in our little community,” Soppet said.

Part-time barman William Wilson's statement from 1987 was read to the jury. In it, he said he didn’t get a good look at the intruders, but heard a loud “bang”.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff The Red Fox Tavern is on State Highway 2 in Maramarua.

“I didn’t see Chris fall over and didn’t realise he was shot ... next someone grabbed me from behind saying ‘don’t look up, keep your face on the floor or I’ll blow your ... head off’,” Wilson's statement said. .

Wilson told police at the time he was tied to a bar leaner with the women.

“It happened so fast it just didn’t seem real,” Wilson said.

After the robbers left and the women managed to cut him free, Wilson rolled Bush over on to his side.

“His eyes were half open and there was blood around his nose and mouth, I knew then he was dead.

“They’ve killed him.”

In another statement to police days after the aggravated robbery, Wilson recalled that “bikies” he didn’t know, who were allegedly part of a gang, turned up at the bar the Thursday before the incident.

Earlier on Wednesday, the jurors were shown an animated fly-through of the Red Fox Tavern which had been reconstructed by detective Sean Michael Murray.

The trial continues.