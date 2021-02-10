Head Hunters gang member appears in court charged with kidnapping

The Head Hunters formed in 1967 as a street gang in Glen Innes, Auckland. (File photo)

A Head Hunters gang member has appeared in court charged over an alleged armed kidnapping.

Officers searched two properties in Christchurch on Wednesday in relation to the kidnapping, a police spokeswoman said, which is understood to have happened on Saturday.

Benjamin Gabriel Dean Kney was arrested during the search at a Vickerys Rd property known to be frequented by Head Hunters gang members.

The 46-year-old appeared in the Christchurch District Court on Wednesday before Judge John Brandts-Giesen via audio-visual link facing four charges, including kidnapping, possessing methamphetamine, as well as a revolver and possession of an offensive weapon.

He was remanded in custody until February 24.

It is understood the victim is not a member of any gang.

The Head Hunters took over the Vickerys Rd property from the now defunct Epitaph Riders bikie gang in October 2015.

The gang was considered the dominant force in the Christchurch underworld for a number of years until a lengthy police investigation, Operation Block, exposed suspected drug dealing in its ranks in December 2016.

As a result, several Head Hunters members and associates are still before the courts on several charges, including supplying methamphetamine and participating in an organised criminal group.

The Vickerys Rd pad and other assets linked to the gang remain frozen under the Criminal Proceeds (Recovery) Act 2009.