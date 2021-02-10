Baby assault trial: Infant received multiple injuries before his death

The 5-month-old baby, who cannot be identified, suffered a skull fracture, fractured ribs and multiple bruises which were unusual for his young age. (File photo)

A 5-month-old boy had an unusual number of bruises and fractures, which were caused before he died, a court heard.

The baby’s mother, whose name is suppressed, is on trial at the High Court at Whangārei for allegedly assaulting and ill-treating the infant before his death on August 22, 2019.

On Wednesday morning, the court heard from pathologist Dr Simon Stables​, who examined the baby after he died.

Denise Piper/Stuff The infant died in Whangārei in 2019.

He found the baby had a large 7cm by 3cm bruise on his forehead, as well as multiple other bruising on his head and cheeks, caused by blunt force trauma.

READ MORE:

* Northland baby death: Whangārei woman has murder charge withdrawn

* Northland man who believed he killed his own baby discharged without conviction

* Trial starts for woman accused of assaulting, ill-treating baby who died



The baby also had a small skull fracture which was slightly depressed, consistent with a curved object hitting the head.

“Bones are hard, even in children, it’s going to take a lot of moderate-to-severe force to cause a fracture,” Stables said.

Simon Maude/Stuff The mother is on trial in the High Court in Whangārei for assaulting and ill-treating the baby. (File photo)

The fracture had started to heal, so it was two to four weeks old, but there was fresh bleeding, showing a new trauma to the same spot, the pathologist explained.

The baby also had four fractured ribs on the right side, with some healing, and damage to the junction between the ribs and cartilage.

The baby’s toxicology report showed he had THC – the active ingredient in cannabis – in his system.

Stables said he had never seen such injuries in a baby so young – who was not walking – but under cross-examination said he became aware later that the baby was using a walker.

Stables found the baby had a heart inflammation and microscopic damage to the heart muscle, consistent with a virus.

Initially he believed the cause of death was due to brain swelling, caused by head trauma. But he referred to an overseas expert, who thought the changes to the brain were due to the heart stopping.

“My opinion now is that there has been trauma to the chest which has caused the heart to stop and go into an abnormal rhythm, that has caused the brain to swell.”

The 32-year-old mother was initially charged with murdering the five-month-old, but that charge was withdrawn and she now faces six charges for alleged ill-treatment.

That includes assault using a shower head as a weapon, four charges of ill-treatment – for physical injury, impeding his breathing, giving the baby alcohol and failing to protect him from injury – and one charge of administering cannabis to him.

She faces a maximum of 10 years in prison.

The woman’s defence team argues the baby was hurt by his father, not his mother.

Later in court on Wednesday, a police video interview played to the court showed the mother telling officers she witnessed the father’s workouts getting increasingly rough and violent.

The father would punch the baby, throw him up into the air where he sometimes hit the ceiling, lie on the baby and squeeze him to his chest, she said.

In the video interview, she said the father would also wring the baby’s neck until his face turned purple, then slap him awake.

The mother said while she saw the father’s actions getting worse, she did not act out of fear of her husband, who was becoming increasingly addicted to drugs and spending all day gaming.

The trial in front of Justice Gerard van Bohemen​ continues.