Upper Hutt College has 'moved on' from massive unrecovered fraud loss

Donald Hancox was sentenced in July 2016 to two years and three months’ jail. (File photo)

It took years and did not nearly recover its loss, but Upper Hutt College has moved on from a staff member’s thefts that rocked the college about six years ago.

Donald Hancox was convicted in 2016 and sentenced to two years and three months’ jail for fraudulently obtaining about $375,000 from the school.

Upper Hutt College eventually received just under $120,000 through police criminal proceeds recovery action, and a little over $70,000 from an insurance policy.

Principal Judith Taylor​ said as well as the financial loss, the fraud caused disruption, hugely increased workload and personal stress endured over several years.

“We are grateful to receive compensation and although it does not cover the amount stolen we are being very thoughtful in how that sum is used so that it will benefit our students in the broadest possible way,” she said.

Hancox had retired in late 2014 from being its executive officer which included overseeing the school’s finances – and fiddling invoices over about seven years.

As well as the criminal charges, in 2016 police took court action to recover up to $368,120 under criminal proceeds recovery law.

In April 2020, the High Court in Wellington approved a negotiated settlement of the claim.

Stuff Copies of falsified invoices Hancox used to defraud Upper Hutt College, were released under the Official Information Act. (File photo)

The Hancox home in Carterton had sold in late 2019 for $609,000, according to a real estate website.

After payment of a mortgage, Hancox’s wife was to receive half the net sale price, less $20,000, under the court settlement.

Court documents released to Stuff showed the settlement divvied up the remaining $309,728.

By law, the college had to wait another six months to receive its $119,864 share.

The college had already received an insurance payout of “a little more than” $70,000 in November 2017, Taylor confirmed.

Its insurer, IAG, was reimbursed $70,000 from the court settlement.

From the balance of $119,864 any legal aid costs were paid, and the costs of the Official Assignee.

The Official Assignee has control of property seized under criminal proceeds law to preserve its value and dispose of assets or their value, according to court orders.

Taylor said the frauds meant there was a “general tightening of the belt” for two years, putting off trips, buying new rugby gear, technology resources, and school library books.

With careful management it did not impact student academic progress or the range of activities offered to students, she said.

The school was in a very good financial position now.

“We have moved on from this period,” Taylor said.

Although the investigation and criminal case took time the school was happy with the work and support it had, especially from the Serious Fraud Office and police, she said.

Hancox served about 10 months of his sentence before being released on parole.