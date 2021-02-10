Police handled 111 calls appropriately before psychotic man murdered Christchurch woman, IPCA says

Kaine Van Hemert in the High Court in Christchurch, where he was jailed in December for the murder of Bella Te Pania.

Police were justified in not carrying out a requested welfare check on a man hours before he murdered a woman while in the throes of a psychotic breakdown, the police watchdog has found.

Kaine van Hemert, 42, murdered Bella Te Pania, 34, in the early morning hours of December 31, 2019. An investigation later revealed how Van Hemert’s poor mental health led to Te Pania’s violent death.

When Van Hemert learned over the 2019 Christmas period that his ex-partner had entered a new relationship, it set him off on a downward mental health spiral.

He started acting bizarrely, texting and calling his family and asking for a time machine.

READ MORE:

* Man murdered Christchurch woman during psychotic episode

* Christchurch woman brutally murdered after man left alone during psychotic breakdown

* Man accused of murdering Christchurch sex worker named



In the early hours of December 30, Van Hemert called 111 four times, but only one of the calls was received by police, at 1.33am.

During the call, Van Hemert spoke to a police communicator for about five minutes, but no further action was deemed necessary.

At 2.06am his ex-partner who was concerned for his mental well-being also called 111, asking police to carry out a welfare check on him.

JOSEPH JOHNSON/STUFF Janice Bullman worked on the streets for more than 20 years and shared a friendship with Bella Te Pania who was murdered on December 31, 2019. (Video first published in January 2020)

According to findings from the Independent Police Conduct Authority (IPCA), the communications centre entered a job to be assigned to a unit, but in the hours that followed the job was not dispatched due to workload and higher priority calls.

Later that day mental health services visited Van Hemert at his home.

According to a summary of facts that was accepted by the court during Van Hemert’s sentencing, at that point he had been in the shower for hours, swearing and banging his head against the wall.

At 1.13pm, a nurse from a Christchurch hospital rang police and requested assistance under the Mental Health Act to take Van Hemert in.

“However, shortly after that the nurse advised police that mental health services were able to deal with him themselves and that police were no longer required to attend.”

Van Hemert was given medication to sleep, and it was agreed he would voluntarily report to Hillmorton Hospital the next day.

Supplied Bella Te Pania was found critically injured on Christchurch's Orchard Rd on December 31, 2019. She died a short time later.

Later that night, Van Hemert woke up, still seriously mentally unwell. He armed himself, fixed stolen number plates on his car and drove into the city.

He picked up Te Pania in Manchester St, where she was working as a sex worker.

They drove to Burnside where Van Hemert pulled out a large knife with a 20-centimetre blade and stabbed her repeatedly.

He was jailed for 10 years in December last year, and ordered to serve a minimum of six years and eight months.

According to the IPCA, the authority was satisfied police actions did not contribute to Te Pania’s murder.

“In the authority’s view, the intervention by health officials effectively negated any link between the calls and the woman’s tragic death.”

The watchdog said the 111 call made by Van Hemert was dealt with professionally and it was reasonable that no further action was taken at the time.

The IPCA also accepted that no patrol was dispatched in relation to the call from his ex-partner because of workload at the time.