Five months later, police lay charges over car crash that killed 17-year-old

Allanah Walker, 17, was killed in a car crash near Arrowtown last August.

Police have laid charges against a woman more than five months after a crash that killed a 17-year-old.

Allanah Walker​ died on August 22 last year after a two-car crash on Malaghans Road in Arrowtown.

On Wednesday police said a woman, who is currently overseas, would be charged with dangerous driving causing death.

“We have been in contact with the woman’s lawyer and she has been informed of this decision,” a police statement said.

No court dates have been announced, and details will be released once the woman returns to New Zealand.

In a tribute read at Walker’s funeral last August, her mother Sarah Walker said: “From the moment you arrived you were a power to​ beyond reason.

“You drove me crazy. You were like a cyclone, bursting with energy and filling the room.”

Walker was remembered as an “awesome and amazing daughter” of Sarah and the late Brendon and “crazy big sister” of Ethan.