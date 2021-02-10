Five months later, police lay charges over car crash that killed 17-year-old
Police have laid charges against a woman more than five months after a crash that killed a 17-year-old.
Allanah Walker died on August 22 last year after a two-car crash on Malaghans Road in Arrowtown.
On Wednesday police said a woman, who is currently overseas, would be charged with dangerous driving causing death.
“We have been in contact with the woman’s lawyer and she has been informed of this decision,” a police statement said.
No court dates have been announced, and details will be released once the woman returns to New Zealand.
In a tribute read at Walker’s funeral last August, her mother Sarah Walker said: “From the moment you arrived you were a power to beyond reason.
“You drove me crazy. You were like a cyclone, bursting with energy and filling the room.”
Walker was remembered as an “awesome and amazing daughter” of Sarah and the late Brendon and “crazy big sister” of Ethan.
Stuff