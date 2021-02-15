Accused shot Invercargill man in the stomach over a love triangle, jury told

Joel Maikara Amohanga is on trial in the High Court at Invercargill, charged with attempted murder, unlawful possession of a firearm, threatening to kill and assault – all from the same incident in the suburb of Strathern on November 9, 2019.

A mother says she stepped in the way of a man who allegedly shot her son to stop him from firing a second bullet.

Joel Maikara Amohanga is accused of attempting to murder Kane Johnston-Walters at a house on Brown St, in the invercargill suburb of Strathern, on November 9, 2019.

In her opening address in the High Court at Invercargill on Monday, Crown prosecutor Mary-Jane Thomas said the shooting stemmed from a love triangle between Amohanga, Johnston-Walters and Candy Svensson.

Svensson had been with both men, Thomas told the jury.

READ MORE:

* Man admits firearm and drug charges after arrest during lockdown

* Trial date proposed for Invercargill attempted murder accused Joel Amohanga

* Southland teenager found not guilty of attempted murder



Amohanga’s defence lawyer, Bill Dawkins, did not give an opening address.

Amohanga pleaded not guilty last year to attempted murder, unlawful possession of a shotgun, threatening to kill and assaulting Ann Shirley Johnston, all from the same incident.

Thomas said Johnston, Johnston-Walter's mother, was the Crown’s only witness.

She gave evidence on Monday, telling the jury she saw Amohanga use a sawn-off gun to shoot her son in the stomach from about a metre away.

Johnston-Walters had been out of prison for about four or five weeks, and Amohanga had been “harassing” people on the street where she and her son lived, she said.

She spoke to Amohanga a couple of days before the incident, and said he was upset and wanted closure on his relationship with Svensson.

On the night of the shooting, Johnston said she heard what she thought was a gunshot or a firework going off. She went outside and saw Amohanga pointing a sawn-off gun as he came towards her.

She said he threatened her by saying “you want this bullet, b....?”, then pushed her aside.

Her son was shot in the doorway of her house, and she closed the door to protect him from being shot again, she said.

Under cross-examination, Dawkins asked Johnston if she changed her police statement almost a month after the incident to add that she got between Amohanga and her son.

She said she couldn’t remember what was in her initial statement.

Stuff Police examine Brown St in Invercargill after a shooting on November 9, 2019.

Dawkins said Johnston had multiple opportunities to identify Amohanga during a 17-minute 111 call at the time of the shooting, but did not name him even though she had spoken to him in the days prior.

She did not tell the officer who was called out that Amohanga was the attacker, but then did so in court, Dawkins said.

“They both can’t be true,” Dawkins said.

Johnston replied: “I might have been in shock.”

Dawkins noted a police officer who spoke to Johnston immediately after the shooting said she could not give any description of the shooter other than he was of medium build and had dark skin.

Johnston said her son and Svensson’s relationship had always been on and off, but had continued while her son was in jail earlier that year.

Johnston-Walters and Svensson would not be called as witnesses in the case, Thomas said.

Justice Cameron Mander is presiding over the trial, which is expected to take more than five days.