Speeding ticket triggered crisis for drug ring, jury told

Kenny Leslie McMillan threw drugs from an eleventh floor balcony in central Wellington as police swooped, it was alleged.

A speeding ticket triggered a crisis for a drug ring when police impounded a car with 2 kilograms of methamphetamine hidden in it, a jury has been told.

It was the latest of several speeding tickets for Steven Minns​. His accumulated demerit points meant he was suspended from driving, a jury at the High Court in Wellington has been told.

Police gave Minns a grace period to get home to Palmerston North on March 12, 2019, but it had expired by the time he was stopped again in Taupo.

The car was impounded and Minns arrested.

Police searched the car and found 2kg of methamphetamine, worth about $360,000, hidden in secret compartments, prosecutor Tim Bain​ told the jury.

Minns has already been convicted for his part in the plan but the man the Crown alleges was the head of a Wellington-based drug ring, Kenny Leslie McMillan​, 42, is now on trial.

The Crown says the impounding of the car triggered a crisis for members of the ring, and a scramble to get it out of the impound yard.

McMillan pleaded guilty to charges relating to about 500g of methamphetamine, worth $100,000, but the Crown says he dealt with at least 10kg more.

He has pleaded not guilty to the remaining two charges of possessing methamphetamine for supply and supplying the drug.

His lawyer, Phil Mitchell, said McMillan was no angel, but he was no Mr Big either.

Mitchell told the jury on Tuesday that McMillan was a relatively small-scale dealer whose December 2018 meeting with an Auckland methamphetamine supplier, Andre Francis James, was in fact about buying damaged Suzuki Swift cars that had been written-off in Australia. He had a panel beater with him for the meeting.

Mitchell suggested another man, Jason Philip, was in charge. He was a senior Mongrel Mob Notorious chapter member, who had also pleaded guilty to methamphetamine dealing offences.

“If you want to know who is running the show, look no further,” Mitchell said.

When police impounded the car it was Philip, not McMillan, who leapt into action, he said.

But on May 2, 2019, McMillan learned police were in the Lambton Quay building in central Wellington where he rented a flat, and he began throwing packets of drugs from the 11th floor balcony.

The jury was told police found the security tags for him to access a car parking building nearby where it was alleged he would hide packages of drugs and return later for the money that had been paid for them.

The Crown alleges McMillan had luxury assets on a “cash-based” lifestyle. He had a BMW, a Mercedes-Benz, and an Audi car.

His launch was berthed in a marina on the Wellington waterfront, and he was setting up a gentlemen’s club in a “high-end” flat on nearby Wakefield St, Bain said.

The flat had a safe containing a collection of watches, foreign currency and false passports. In a safe deposit box police found a 1kg gold bar that had been dishonestly obtained by another person – not McMillan – and that was returned to its owner.

Bain said McMillan had other people fetch and carry the drugs and money to and from the Auckland supplier, and he used others as a front for owning his assets.

Around the time police found the methamphetamine in the car at Taupo, another car with hidden compartments also linked to Andre James, was discovered in Christchurch. Bain said James left New Zealand soon after and has not returned.

The jury was told McMillan had parking spaces in buildings in central Wellington to park his cars and hide drugs that his customers would retrieve, and leave him cash.

In Gilmer Tce, a few blocks from the High Court building where a jury has begun hearing the trial of McMillan, police watched McMillan and others, come and go.

At the start of McMillan’s trial on Monday, Bain said some movements were captured on the building’s own security cameras, and later police hid more cameras to record what was going on.

McMillan’s trial is due to last several weeks.