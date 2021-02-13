Man injured in fall from ceiling after alleged break-in at car dealership

Police said three men have been charged following an alleged break-in at an Auckland car dealership (file photo).

A man is in hospital after falling from a ceiling after an alleged break-in at a vehicle dealership in Auckland, police said.

Police said officers were alerted to an incident on Stonedon Drive in East Tamaki around midnight on Friday.

A white ute was allegedly stolen from the dealership and driven to Maurice Paykel Place where it crashed into a commercial building.

Three men in the ute walked into the building, where one was arrested, police said.

The two others climbed into the ceiling to hide – but one fell two the ground in the process, a police spokesperson said.

“Police provided first aid at the scene and the alleged offender was taken to Middlemore Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

“A third person was taken into custody without incident.”

Police said a 25-year-old man has been charged with burglary while a 29-year-old has been charged with burglary and wilful damage.

The man taken to hospital is yet to be charged.

The two men who were charged were due to appear in Manukau District Court on Saturday.