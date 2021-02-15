Appeal over unreliable evidence before a jury deciding on murder outside Invercargill staduim

Christopher James Brown in the High Court at Invercargill being sentenced for murder

Evidence before a jury hearing about the death of Jack McAllister who was stabbed 14 times near an Invercargill stadium led to a miscarriage of justice, one of the killer’s lawyer says.

Christopher James Brown had been found guilty of murder at the trial in 2018 and is appealing his conviction.

His lawyer, Fiona Guy Kidd QC, told the Court of Appeal on Monday that the trial judge should have warned the jury about the reliability of some witnesses and that she did not lead to a miscarriage of justice.

Guy Kidd said one witness, who herself was convicted of murdering Jack McAllister, was a self-admitted liar.

Part of his appeal was also about evidence of Brown’s violent nature which had been said by an older family member. The jury had been told not to consider it, but it was not put strongly enough.

Jack McAllister died on June 8, 2017, after he was stabbed 14 times outside the ILT Invercargill stadium. about 11pm on June 7.

Seven people were charged with his murder. Several people pleaded guilty including Brayden Whiting-Roff who had a knife and fatally stabbed McAllister on the night. Mcallister was 19 when he died.

McAllister had been lured there by Laura Scheepers with an offer of sex but the group wanted to talk to them about an assault he had made on Scheepers.

Brown had said he wanted to talk to him about his alleged sexual offending, and maybe punching him,

The Crown had alleged there was a shared goal where McAllister would be seriously assaulted.

Guy Kidd said there was not a common unlawful goal. Brown did not initially see the knife, saw what he thought was punching, and he did not intervene to stop it.

Crown lawyer Charlotte Brook said the trial judge had been in the best position to consider what the jury was told when the remarks were made and what she did about it.

The Court reserved its decision.