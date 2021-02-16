Baby assault trial: Woman made up story about hurting infant who died, court hears

The woman has taken the stand in the High Court in Whangārei, admitting she lied and made up stories. (File photo)

A woman accused of assaulting and ill-treating her 5-month-old has told a court she made up some of the information she told police, including that she had hit her baby on the head with a shower head on the day he died.

The 32-year-old woman, who cannot be named, is on trial in the High Court in Whangārei for assaulting the baby boy, ill-treating him in four different ways and for giving him cannabis – charges that she denies.

The infant died in the Whangārei suburb of Raumanga on August 22, 2019.

Denise Piper/Stuff The 5-month-old baby boy died in Raumanga, Whangārei, in August 2019.

On Tuesday, the mother was cross-examined by Crown lawyer Mike Smith, and she answered both in English and in her native language, with the help of a translator and a communications assistant.

READ MORE:

* Baby assault trial: Mother claims father strangled, hurt, 5-month-old before he died

* Baby assault trial: Infant received multiple injuries before his death

* Trial starts for woman accused of assaulting, ill-treating baby who died



The woman said she made up stories, including parts of her three different police interviews.

She told the court she made up a story about hitting the 5-month-old on the head with a shower head on the day he died.

Simon Maude/Stuff The judge-alone trial is underway in the High Court in Whangārei. (File photo)

The mother told the shower head story to two family friends and police about three weeks after the infant died.

It led to police charging the woman with murder, a charge which was eventually dropped because there was not enough evidence.

But in court, the mother said she made the story up because she was struggling to cope with the pressure after the baby died, and she wanted to get away from things.

The woman also made up some things in an earlier police interview because she was angry, confused and telling people what they wanted to hear, she said.

This included a description of the father choking and squeezing the baby’s neck until he was kicking and nearly running out of breath, which the woman said was made up.

But the woman said several things she told police were true, including the father crushing the infant, knocking him on the head with his fists and punching him on the bottom.

The woman faces a maximum of 10 years in prison if found guilty of the charges, which include assault using a shower head as a weapon, four charges of ill-treatment – for physical injury, impeding his breathing, giving the baby alcohol and failing to protect him from injury – and one charge of administering cannabis.

The judge-alone trial in front of Justice Gerard van Bohemen continues.