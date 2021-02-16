Spy camera case: Ex-govt worker who planted camera in gym changing room to be named

Justice Simon Moore convicted the man in the High Court at Auckland in October.

A government worker who repeatedly hid a camera in a gym changing room has lost his appeal to be discharged without conviction and keep his name secret.

The man, who held a senior role at a government agency at the time of his offending, also lost his bid for continued name suppression.

However, interim suppression will remain in place for 10 days in case a further appeal is filed.

The man hid a video camera in the unisex changing rooms of a gym he attended and made recordings on four different occasions in 2017.

When the camera was found, he pleaded guilty to a representative charge of intentionally making an intimate visual recording.

He was discharged without conviction and granted permanent name suppression.

However, the police successfully appealed that decision to the High Court at Auckland, where in October 2020, Justice Simon Moore convicted the man and ruled he lose name suppression.

According to the police summary of facts, six video recordings were recovered and nearly 40,000 still images were found.

One of the victims said she felt sickened after she learned she was filmed naked in a place where she expected to be safe.

Lawrence Smith/Stuff Defence lawyer Ron Mansfield said the case should have been sent back to the district court.

The man’s lawyer, Ron Mansfield, appealed the case to the Court of Appeal, saying the summary of facts was incorrect.

Mansfield said his client was a first-time offender who has had a chronic addiction to pornography following an adverse medical diagnosis.

The matter should have been sent back to the district court for sentencing, Mansfield said.

However, the Court of Appeal’s decision, released on Tuesday, said Justice Moore’s decision to enter a conviction, rather than refer the matter back to the district court, was appropriate.

“As serious offending, it is a matter that should not be hidden by the lack of a conviction.”

The Court of Appeal also said Justice Moore’s decision to deny the man permanent name suppression was also correct.

“Justice Moore was of the view that knowledge of the fact a high-ranking public servant had committed this type of offending was clearly in the public interest.”