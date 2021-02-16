Former gang member 'provoked' when he stabbed woman outside supermarket

George Waaka Hadfield was sentenced to 12 months’ home detention after stabbing a woman in the back during a quarrel outside a Christchurch supermarket.

A former patched gang member who stabbed a woman with a knife during a quarrel outside a Christchurch supermarket has avoided jail time.

George Waaka Hadfield, 23, was sentenced in the Christchurch District Court on Tuesday to 12 months’ home detention and 200 hours of community work on wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, assault and breach of bail charges.

Hadfield was clearly relieved at not being sent to prison and shared hugs with his supporters outside the courtroom.

The wounding charge related to an incident on October 16, 2019, when Hadfield went to the New World supermarket in St Martins.

Hadfield, who at the time was a patched member of the Mongrel Mob, and his partner were sitting on a bench outside the supermarket when they were approached by the victim’s partner. According to the summary of facts the person was acting aggressively and made comments in support of Black Power.

The parties began yelling at each other and a brief altercation ensued, before the victim and her partner walked towards Wilsons Rd.

Hadfield followed the two and their shouting match continued across the road. Hadfield and the victim’s partner started to fight, which ended up with a tussle on the ground.

During the altercation, Hadfield produced a knife and stabbed the woman in her back between her ribs, also slicing her right ear.

The victim sustained a stab wound that caused a hemothorax, defined as a collection of blood in the space between the chest wall and the lung. Hospital staff later also recorded an internal liver laceration caused by the stabbing.

The wound to her right ear required stitches.

The charge of assault stems from an incident in December 2018 when Hadfield assaulted a woman after they had been drinking at a barbecue with friends. Hadfield punched the woman with a closed fist in her head, before kicking her multiple times until she lost consciousness. He then grabbed her by her hair and dragged her across the floor.

When the woman went to the bathroom to clean herself up, she managed to escape.

Crown prosecutor Sean Mallett told the court that Hadfield’s offending was serious enough that he had to be jailed.The altercation outside the supermarket happened in broad daylight in a public place.

“The public is entitled to go about their shopping without being subject to gang violence of this nature,” Mallett said.

Defence counsel Andrew McKenzie said Hadfield’s actions were in reaction to being provoked by someone rather than him deliberately endangering the public. “He was minding his own business until someone came up to him.”

Hadfield has reportedly since lost his gang patch due to him bringing increased police pressure to other members of the gang.

Judge Paul Kellar said although the offences committed were serious, Hadfield could still be held accountable without having going to jail.

He took into consideration Hadfield’s difficult childhood which had been entrenched in gang culture, and said he was impressed with the changes he had recently made to his life.