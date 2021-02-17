Operation Mystic: Alleged 'mastermind' of international drug syndicate denies involvement

In addition to the drugs, police seized over $1m in cash, high end vehicles, and firearms, including a military-style rifle.

The alleged “mastermind” of an international drug syndicate accused of importing nearly a tonne of drugs into New Zealand has denied the offending.

Xavier Valent, also known as Harry Whitehead, was extradited from Italy and denied more than 100 charges relating to the importation of Class A and Class B drugs, and, possession of those drugs for supply.

The eight-month operation, called Operation Mystic, investigated an international drug syndicate which had been importing over a tonne of drugs, including methamphetamine, MDMA, cocaine and ephedrine worth $5 million.

On Wednesday, Valent appeared via a video link at the High Court at Auckland in front of Justice Sally Fitzgerald.

His lawyer, Paul Dacre QC, said he has acted for Valent for nearly 10 years in what is alleged to be the “biggest drug case in New Zealand history”.

Dacre confirmed Valent changed his name via deed poll from Harry Whitehead.

Ten people were originally arrested for their involvement in Operation Mystic with a number already jailed.

Six defendants and Valent are set to go to trial in September, however Dacre indicated he would be seeking for Valent's charges to be severed from the others.

Justice Fitzgerald remanded Valent in custody until trial.