Attempted murder charge withdrawn in Invercargill 'love triangle' case

Invercargill man Joel Maikara Amohanga pleaded guilty to wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, unlawful possession of a firearm, threatening to kill and assault in Invercargill on November 9, 2019.

An attempted murder charge in an Invercargill “love triangle” case has been withdrawn mid-trial.

Joel Maikara Amohanga has pleaded guilty to wounding Kane Johnston-Walters with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

On Wednesday, Justice Cameron Mander told the jury at the High Court in Invercargill the crown had withdrawn an attempted murder charge and accepted a guilty plea to the wounding with intent and further guilty pleas to unlawful possession of a shotgun and threatening to kill and assaulting Ann Johnston.

All the charges relate to the same incident in the Invercargill suburb of Strathern, on November 9, 2019.

READ MORE:

* Delay in 'love triangle attempted murder trial' in Invercargill

* Trial date proposed for Invercargill attempted murder accused Joel Amohanga

* Southland teenager found not guilty of attempted murder



The jury trial started on Monday and was expetced to take more than a week.

On Monday, crown witness Ann Johnston gave evidence and said that Amohanga shot her son Johnston-Walters in the doorway of her house.

After Johnston gave evidence, Amohanga reconsidered his position in defending the charges, Justice Mander said.

Discussions between Amohanga and his defence lawyer Bill Dawkins broke down, he said.

Stuff Police at Brown St, Strathern, after a shooting in Invercargill on November 9, 2019.

Crown prosecutor Mary-Jane Thomas said in her opening address on Monday the shooting stemmed from a love triangle between Amohanga, Johnston-Walters and Candy Svensson.

Amohanga was not in the courtroom on Wednesday when Mander dismissed the jurors.​

Attempted murder and wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm carry the same maximum penalty of 14 years in prison​.

Amohanga was expected to be sentenced on May 4.