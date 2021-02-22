Judgment day for Kiwi dad languishing in Singaporean jail

Richard Whitham and his wife Erika flew to Singapore with their children on May 18, 2018. Richard Whitham was arrested by Singapore police three weeks later.

A Kiwi dad accused of stealing millions of dollars from a New Zealand finance company will go on trial in Singapore.

Richard Whitham​ will stand trial in July – more than three years after he was first arrested by Singaporean officials.

The father-of-four is accused of stealing $4.5 million from his former employer – Hamilton-based finance company Worldclear – before fleeing New Zealand with his wife and children in May 2018.

Whitham was arrested by Singapore police on June 4, 2018 and charged with seven counts of criminal breach of trust.

He was remanded at large but was taken into custody when he couldn’t afford his new bail bond set at $300,000 Singaporean.

Officials in Singapore have confirmed Whitham’s trial will start on July 6, with court proceedings set down for three days. The trial will be heard by a judge as Singapore abolished jury trials in 1969.

Hamilton businessman David Hillary has accused Richard Whitham of stealing $4.5 million from his business

Those found guilty of a criminal breach of trust in Singapore can be jailed for up to seven years.

Worldclear’s managing director, Hamilton businessman David Hillary,​ will give evidence at the judge-alone trial via a video link up.

Hillary has no plans to travel to Singapore but expects to be kept informed of the trial outcome.

Of the $4.5m allegedly stolen, $2m has since been recovered. Hillary estimates he’s spent $1.5m on legal and professional fees pursing Whitham and had to shut down Worldclear.

“As far as I’m concerned, [the trial] is a process which is largely out of my hands,” Hillary said.

“I’ll do my part, and I’ll honour my commitment to give testimony and be cross-examined.”

New Zealand police issued a warrant for Whitham’s arrest on June 6, 2018 on a charge of theft by a person in a special relationship.

A raft of court proceedings have also found against Whitham in his absence, with him declared bankrupt and his various companies put into liquidation.

Hillary said the upcoming trial will provide closure but he also has questions of his own, such as, how is Whitham funding his defence?

“The other one is what is his defence going to be? The third one is will it work?”

Speaking to Stuff in 2019, Whitham’s wife, Erika,​ said her husband is innocent of the charges.

Whitham was hired by Worldclear in August, 2017 to initiate relationships with banks as the company found it difficult establishing and maintaining relationships with the main trading banks.

Richard Whitham will go on trial in Singapore on July 6.

Hillary said the banks considered financial service providers operating in the remittance sector at risk of being unwittingly used to launder money.

Whitham later became a director and shareholder of a new company, T1 Holdings, which was set up, Hillary says, to open bank accounts and conduct financial transactions on Worldclear’s behalf.

There was about $4.5m in accounts operated by Whitham when he and his family flew to Singapore.

Prior to leaving New Zealand, Erika alleges Whitham and Hillary had a falling out over her husband's concerns that T1 Holdings' accounts were being used to launder money. One of the reasons for the trip to Singapore was to allow Whitham to shore up a business venture, he hoped, would allow him to become financially independent of Hillary, Erika said.

She believes Hillary waited until they were overseas before levelling fraud claims against her husband.

Shortly before Whitham left for Singapore, Worldclear staff discovered they were unable to access T1 accounts at the ANZ, BNZ and ASB banks.

On May 18, 2018 following Whitham’s disappearance, Hillary noticed Dropbox files used by Worldclear were being changed. The operator was using a Singaporean IP address and had logged into the system using Whitham’s password.

The user was systematically deleting files from Whitham’s folders, including documents relating to bank accounts Whitham had set up in T1 Holdings’ name.