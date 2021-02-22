Marlborough man sets up game camera after string of rural burglaries

Hunters use them to detect animals. Mike Nesbit​ uses them to detect thieves.

The Wairau Valley man has warned thieves targetting rural Marlborough that – from here on – they’re being watched, on game cameras.

The warning follows a Valentine’s Day break-in up the Wairau Valley, about 60 kilometres west of Blenheim. An intruder rummaged through the house, forced open a gun safe and took two rifles.

The burglary happened a few days after four sheep were taken from a stockyard in Hawkesbury, about 10km southwest of Blenheim.

The burglaries follow similar offending in December and January, with lambs taken from a paddock in Woodbourne, meat stolen from a freezer in Omaka Valley, and suspicious vehicle activity after dark in Hawkesbury.

Chloe Ranford/LDR A house in Wairau Valley has been entered and rifled through, with firearms stolen from a gun safe.

Nesbit, chairman of the Wairau Valley Ratepayers and Residents Association, said the neighbourhood was usually pretty good at keeping each other informed of suspicious activity, but had stepped up security measures in the last few months.

Nesbit himself had set up game cameras to monitor visitor activity at his front gate, he said.

“A lot of people I know use game cameras, like what hunters use to monitor animal movements. They double really well as security because they activate when there’s movement ... and they’re often camouflaged, you can hide them pretty easily. So someone scoping out the property wouldn’t realise we’ve got them on camera."

Nesbit, a rural delivery driver, often took note of strange vehicles in the area and had helped police by passing on information in the past. “There are plenty of eyes and ears around like me,” he warned.

BRYA INGRAM/STUFF Nesbit says game cameras can double as security cameras because they activate with movement, and they’re often camouflaged.

As a licensed owner of firearms, Nesbit said he found the burglary of rifles disturbing.

“The hoops you’ve got to jump through to make sure they’re secure are quite strict, so if they’ve managed to get these firearms from a locked cabinet, that is quite concerning,” he said.

“One of my bugbears with all these security measures is trying to access your firearm quickly. A couple of years ago I had a feral cat trying to get to my chooks [and] if your guns are stored securely it’s a two-minute process, because the ammunition and the bolts are stored separately and by that time the cat’s probably run off.

“Well, all of that means that hopefully in this case, the burglar hasn’t got the ammunition or the bolts, at least.”

Nesbit was hopeful police could identify the offender by the serial numbers on the firearms.

Burglaries were on the agenda of the next association meeting on Tuesday evening. Nesbit hoped to host another community meeting with police in the coming months, after a very informative seminar in November, he said.

Scott Hammond/Stuff Senior Constable Russ Smith urges rural residents to keep their properties secure and report suspicious activity.

Community constable Russ Smith said the firearms taken from the house, between 4pm and 4.30pm, were a .22 rifle, and a .243 rifle with an expensive Leupold scope mounted on it.

A white or silver sedan with a noisy exhaust was seen driving from the area at speed, about the same time, Smith said.

“Police are keen to hear from anyone who has any information about the stolen firearms, the suspicious vehicle or the burglary to the address.”

The four sheep taken from a stockyard in Hawkesbury appeared to have been loaded onto a vehicle, as the owner found tyre tracks leading up to the yards, Smith said.

“Police are advising residents in the area to stay vigilant, keep buildings, vehicles and gates locked, and to report any suspicious activity to police at the time using 111.”

Stephen Russell/Stuff Omaka Valley’s Brookby Rd, southwest of Blenheim. Suspicious vehicles have been spotted between vines and farms.

A woman living in Hawkesbury, who did not want to be named, said she could not recall a period with so many burglaries in her community and neighbouring valleys in the last decade.

She said she always locked the house whether they were home or not, as the house was so far from neighbours that someone could enter the property completely unnoticed.

“We have padlocks and cameras around the place. Everyone in the area is looking out for each other, and notifying each other. It’s about time these people were caught, so we can all get on with our lives.”

Omaka Valley resident Janine Mayson agreed it was an unusual cluster of burglaries in the last few months. She had noticed “unusual cars” in the area lately, and had put up security cameras over Christmas to capture “anything untoward”.

Police recorded 285 reports of burglaries in Marlborough in 2020, though data for December had not yet been added. That was nearly half the total of previous years, fluctuating between 447 and 497 from 2015 to 2019.

National burglary figures also plummeted by about half in 2020, with a massive drop in March and April, the same period as alert level 4 lockdown.