Drink-driver caught doing 103kmh in 50kmh zone tells judge he wants to be a professional driver, escapes conviction

The Automobile Association wants drink-drive testing to return to previous levels. About a third of all fatal crashes in New Zealand involve someone under the influence, but roadside testing has dropped off significantly in recent years.

A drink-driver who was caught travelling at more than 100kmh in 50kmh zone has escaped a criminal conviction, in part because he wants to become a professional driver.

Lucas Alexander​ was clocked by police driving at 103kmh per hour on a residential street in Upper Hutt, north of Wellington on January 9, 2020. He was later found to be twice the legal alcohol limit – recording a reading of 513mcg of alcohol per litre of breath. The legal limit is 250mcg.

He was charged with drink-driving and dangerous driving in relation to the incident. The 22-year-old pleaded guilty and appeared at the Hutt Valley District Court on Friday for sentencing.

John Selkirk/Stuff A drink-driver was caught driving 103kmh in a 50kmh zone. (File photo)

According to the police summary of facts read in court, a police patrol car spotted Alexander’s vehicle speeding and, as the officers were concerned, pursued it. Alexander fled and a chase ensued.

READ MORE:

* Driver twice legal limit when she cuts off ute, reverses into it

* Teen drunkenly crashes into car then is caught drink-driving again

* Woman found over the limit with nine unrestrained children onboard



During the pursuit, Alexander’s vehicle mounted a kerb and hit a parked car. He then accelerated, scraping the car, before driving off again along Mangaroa Hill Rd.

The court was told he turned multiple corners at speeds of up to 80kmh and did a burn out. At times, he drove on the wrong side of the road.

Andy Jackson/Stuff Concerned about Lucas Alexander's driving, police pursued the 22-year-old’s vehicle. (File photo)

Police said Alexander also threw cannabis plant material out the window during the chase. For that he received a warning.

When he eventually stopped and police approached him Alexander claimed he thought he was driving at 55kmh.

Asked to explain his actions to officers he said: “As I learned in motocross, when in doubt, throttle out”.

123rf When he stopped, Lucas Alexander told police he thought he was travelling 55kmh. (File photo)

Alexander’s lawyer told the court he sought a discharge without conviction on his client's behalf, which would mean that although Alexander admitted he was guilty to the offences he could maintain a clean criminal record.

He had no previous convictions, had completed voluntary community service and a driving course, had paid some reparation to the person whose car he damaged and was willing to pay more, he said.

Alexander aspired to work as a long haul truck driver and being convicted for drink-driving and dangerous driving would prevent him from achieving this goal, the lawyer argued.

SUPPLIED Lucas Alexander was sentenced at Hutt Valley District Court on Friday. (File photo)

Police opposed the application for a discharge without conviction.

Police prosecutor Ryan Kelly​ said although Alexander did not have previous convictions, he had racked up demerit points for previous instances of speeding.

He argued future employers should know about the incident if Alexander was going to work as a professional driver.

Addressing Alexander ahead of handing down his sentence, Judge Peter Butler​ said: “This was a very bad episode of dangerous driving”.

After taking into account Alexander's early guilty plea, lack of previous convictions, completion of community service and a driving course and acknowledging the detrimental impact a conviction would have on Alexander’s ability to pursue a career as a professional driver, the judge agreed to grant him a discharge without conviction.

He ordered Alexander to pay $1100 in reparations and suspended his driver licence for three months.